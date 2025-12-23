Top 50 World Junior Moments Ever: Nos. 31 To 40

As someone who has covered a dozen World Junior Championships and watched almost all the others on television, the event has provided hockey fans with innumerable memories over the years.

That's why I'm presenting my top 50, in recognition that the 2026 tournament in Minnesota will be the 50th of this great event.

Since Monday, I'm providing 10 memories per day leading up to the tournament opener on Boxing Day. Watch the video for the full explanation of each moment.

Here are Nos. 31 through 40. Watch the video for more, and let us know what you think.

40. 2001: Czechs go for two straight golds

39. 1981: Dale Hawerchuk's Cornwall Royals struggle against West Germany in one of biggest upsets ever

38. 2003: Alex Ovechkin's goal-scoring leads Russia in Halifax

37. 2022: Mason McTavish plays one of Canada's OT heroes by saving a goal

36. 1996: Future NHL executive Jason Botterill makes history with another gold

35. 2024: Latvia vs. Canada. What could go wrong?

34. 2005: Belarus vs. USA. What could go wrong?

33. 1999: Slovakia makes strides

32. 1999: Another chapter in the Canada-Russia rivalry

31. 1994: Then-future NHLer Jason Allison makes one of the greatest plays ever

