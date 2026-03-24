Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 81 To 100

The top 100 NHL-affiliated prospects in hockey will give fans lots to cheer about in the years ahead.
It's only through the assistance of NHL head scouts, directors of player personnel and GMs that The Hockey News is able to provide readers a comprehensive list of the top 10 prospects within each organization and a ranking of the top 100 from that large collection of 320 prospects for the 2026 Future Watch issue.
Team scouts offer us guidance on NHL-affiliated prospects who have the highest forecasted ceilings five to 10 years out. We then ask a panel of these scouts to rank the top 60 from a list of the 32 top 10s.
The scouts' rankings are added up to form the overall top 100, and, in some cases, a team's top-10 list is adjusted based on the data from the top 100.
As you would expect, rebuilding teams often have far more than the average 3.13 prospects per team within the top 100, and current contenders typically only have one or two – or even none.
We start this project in mid-January after the World Junior Championship while NHL teams are in the midst of their winter scouting meetings. At that point, we draw a line in the sand about who's a prospect and who's an NHLer.
In some cases, those scenarios change. That's why names such as Sam Rinzel, Isaac Howard, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Gabe Perreault, Nick Lardis and Hunter Brzustewicz are listed as prospects, even though they've broken through as NHLers over the past month or two. Meanwhile, Michael Misa (San Jose) and Zayne Parekh (Calgary) haven't played in the junior ranks all season (other than the WJC), but we decided early on that they should be listed as prospects since injuries kept them from establishing themselves as NHLers the first few months of the season. - Brian Costello, editor
Over the next week, TheHockeyNews.com is sharing the top 100 list from Future Watch 2026. Check out the entire top 100 prospects now with write-ups on each player by subscribing to The Hockey News.
Let's begin with the players ranked from 81 to 100th.
100. Hampton Slukynsky, G, Los Angeles Kings
Western Michigan (NCHC)
99. Owen Beck, C, Montreal Canadiens
Laval (AHL)
98. Henry Brzustewicz, D, Los Angeles Kings
London (OHL)
97. Emil Hemming, RW, Dallas Stars
Barrie (OHL)
Hemming began his pro career with AHL Texas this fall, but after five games and no points, he was sent to OHL Barrie. "The key with a 19-year-old is you've got to play," Stars assistant GM Scott White said. "He needed to get back with his age group, play, score and get prepared for the world juniors." The Stars want to see Hemming grow into the full-time job of being a pro, including in strength and conditioning. They saw Hemming "reload" for quick transitions back to 'D' at the WJC. - Stephen Meserve
96. Blake Fiddler, D, Seattle Kraken
Edmonton (WHL)
95. Danny Nelson, C, New York Islanders
Notre Dame (Big Ten)
94. Eric Nilson, C, Anaheim Ducks
Michigan State (Big Ten)
93. Brad Lambert, C, Winnipeg Jets
Manitoba (AHL)
A precipitous drop in Lambert's AHL production last season didn't worry the Jets, and he began the season pencilled in for middle-six NHL duty. Often, though, Lambert was the odd man out, and he wound up back in the AHL – and his output is again stagnating. There are attributes to love – skating, puckhandling and playmaking ability chief among them – but Lambert's hurdle is discovering ways to become effective and impact games when he's not finding his way onto the scoresheet. - Jared Clinton
92. Charlie Cerrato, C, Carolina Hurricanes
Penn State (Big Ten)
91. David Edstrom, C, Nashville Predators
Milwaukee (AHL)
90. Lenni Hameenaho, RW, New Jersey Devils
Utica (AHL)
89. Eddie Genborg, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Timra (SHL)
88. Tristan Luneau, D, Anaheim Ducks
San Diego (AHL)
Luneau played 13 games for the Ducks in the previous two seasons, but a persistent knee infection in early 2024 knocked him off the fast track. The smooth and multifaceted D-man excelled with the AHL's Gulls last season but hasn't produced as much this winter. His positives remain undeniable, with stellar puck-movement skills and clever skating that compensate for his lack of physical play, and he's a right-handed shot in an organization with an abundance of lefty defensemen. - Greg Beacham
87. Sebastian Cossa, G, Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids (AHL)
86. Isaac Howard, LW, Edmonton Oilers
Bakersfield (AHL)
85. Ben Danford, D, Toronto Maple Leafs
Brantford (OHL)
The former Oshawa captain has been through two OHL final runs, and after being dealt to Brantford, he's expecting another. Danford was drafted on his shutdown attributes, but the Leafs hope to see him develop an offensive game. "His offensive abilities are underrated," said assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser, "even by himself." Danford possesses the qualities necessary to produce, and he's a good skater, but it's not unlike a prospect who focuses on offense if that's what they're good at. - Ken Campbell
84. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Washington Capitals
Moose Jaw (WHL)
83. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
UMass (HE)
82. Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Colorado Avalanche
Omsk (KHL)
81. Isak Rosen, RW, Buffalo Sabres
Rochester (AHL)
Future Watch 2026 looks at the world's best prospects from every angle. We analyze the top 10 in the pipeline for each NHL club and count down the top 100 in the game.
In addition, we take an in-depth look at how the Seattle Kraken are refining their development system, and we profile several of hockey's best youngsters, including Anton Frondell, Tij Iginla and Sebastian Cossa.