Toronto Maple Leafs' Draft Dream Is Still Alive In A Nightmare Season

A lot of things still have to happen for that to transpire, but it's all Leafs fans have left to cheer for in a season that has been memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Watch today's video column up above for more.
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