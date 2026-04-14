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Toronto Maple Leafs' Draft Dream Is Still Alive In A Nightmare Season

Ken Campbell
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The Toronto Maple Leafs' last home game was a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle that ultimately ended in cheers and helped their draft situation. And no, they didn't win.

When the final horn sounded Monday night in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 loss to the Dallas Stars in their final home game of the season, there was an audible cheer.

There were those who thought it was to salute the Leafs one final time, but more likely it was a cheer for a loss.

Yes, that is how bad it has been in these parts in 2025-26.

Ken Campbell discusses the last home game for the Maple Leafs and radio play-by-play man Joe Bowen.

The Leafs losing in their final home game keeps alive the possibility that they'll still finish low enough to keep their first-round pick. It would also make them eligible to win the draft lottery and "earn" the No. 1 pick overall.

A lot of things still have to happen for that to transpire, but it's all Leafs fans have left to cheer for in a season that has been memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Watch today's video column up above for more.

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