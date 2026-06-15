True Hockey Launches Next-Gen Goalie Masks With Pro's Choice

True Hockey partnered with Pro's Choice to add custom goalie masks to its elite portfolio of high-performance goaltending equipment.
True Hockey announced its adding goalie masks to its growing portfolio.
The high-performance hockey equipment and apparel company, owned by The Hockey News owner W. Graeme Roustan, announced an exclusive partnership with Pro's Choice, a premier manufacturer of custom goalie masks.
True Hockey said it's integrating Pro's Choice's craftsmanship and innovation into its product offering and adding founder Dominic Malerba to its roster of hockey innovators, including goalie equipment expert Pat Lefebvre, skate expert Scott Van Horne and sticks expert Adam Gans.
"Adding Pro's Choice to the True Hockey family is a natural fit as we continue to build the most complete offering for elite goaltenders," said Roustan, CEO, owner and chairman at True Hockey. "Their commitment to quality, innovation and performance aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class performance equipment at every level of the game."
Pro's Choice began in 1986 when Malerba developed his first goalie mask as a personal project. Since then, his company has built a reputation for craftsmanship, product advancement, elite protection and performance.
"From the very beginning, our goal has been simple – to create the most innovative, highest-quality goalie masks in the world," said Malerba. "Partnering with True Hockey allows us to continue that mission on a larger scale while maintaining the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define our brand."
Goalies who wore Pro's Choice masks this season include NHLers Connor Hellebuyck, Frederik Andersen, Jacob Markstrom and Karel Vejmelka and women's hockey netminders Gwyneth Phillips and Rei Halloran.
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