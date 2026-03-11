Two Under-The-Radar Kraken Prospects Grow Off The Ice To Prove Their Value

Big things come in small packages.
At least, that's the case for some intriguing prospects.
In the 2022 NHL draft, the Seattle Kraken hauled in right winger Jagger Firkus at 35th overall and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth at 100th overall.
Both players weighed just over 150 pounds when they were drafted, but the Kraken organization realized that while players can add some muscle, talent and hockey IQ are one in a million.
Now, both players added 20 pounds and have been such a vital part of the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds that they were voted to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.
Although Firkus is 10th and Jugnauth is not listed among the Kraken's top 10 prospects in The Hockey News' Future Watch Issue, they continue to bring a lot of promise.
For Jugnauth, it wasn't a straightforward road to this point.
After getting drafted out of the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors, the Toronto native took his talents to the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA, backed by two-time Big Ten coach of the year and 2018 Winter Olympics Team USA coach Tony Granato for the 2022-23 season.
After a productive rookie season in which Jugnauth was the sixth-highest scorer on the team with 15 points in 32 games, Granato was replaced by Mike Hastings for the 2023-24 season. It didn't feel right as Jugnauth struggled to put up points, and he switched to the WHL's Portland Winterhawks mid-season.
Jugnauth explains how he kept his head up despite the setback.
"The biggest thing is I knew the Winterhawks wanted me," Jugnauth said. "They wanted me to play a big part of the team. Just knowing that helped my confidence, and it's such a great organization, and I couldn't thank them enough for what they did."
Of course, it helped that the Winterhawks provided a backdrop for Jugnauth to add a key accomplishment to his resume.
He became only the second WHL defenseman since 1996-97 to collect six assists in a regular-season game in a 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 7, 2024.
"I mean, I've never had six in a game before," laughs Jugnauth. "(I didn't know) about the significance (of the record). I just kind of played and got six assists."
In his second season with Portland, Jugnauth was named an alternate captain and went on to record the most assists (76) and points (89) among WHL defensemen, earning the Bill Hunter Trophy for the league's top D-man.
His success has continued to the professional level as he is currently the highest-scoring rookie blueliner in the AHL.
He is also only the third rookie in Coachella Valley Firebirds history to be voted into the AHL All-Star Classic after Ryker Evans and Jani Nyman.
"It was obviously pretty cool to be recognized (and) be able to go to the All-Star (Classic)," said Jugnauth. "Obviously, (it was) a cool event, (and) I got to meet other players from around the league and got to experience that, and (it) did a lot for my confidence. I'm glad I got the opportunity to go."
Jugnauth added some size, thanks to former Firebirds and current Philadelphia Flyers strength-and-conditioning coach, Brandon Wickett. Now, the team has Dan Franceschetti in charge of the same position.
The extra weight has helped Jugnauth handle forechecking in the AHL.
"Obviously it's a bigger league in the AHL," Jugnauth said. "So, you have to get used to that and have to get used to playing against bigger guys, and I think it's been a great adjustment so far."
Junauth's teammate, Firkus, was especially looked down on during his draft year because of his size.
Known as 'Firkus Circus' for his flashy, high-skill moves on the ice, the 21-year-old increased his weight from 153 pounds to 170 pounds by the beginning of the 2025 training camp. He credits former coach Wickett for that.
"It's obviously important to be engaged off-ice," Firkus said. "Growing off-ice helps you on the ice as well. Just coming every day to the gym (and maintaining it) goes a long way to helping you on the ice."
Firkus is also tied for taking the fourth-most shots on goal in the AHL this season with 158. He has the fifth-highest shooting percentage in the league among skaters with at least 155 shots.
"Trying to get in good spots to get a good shot off is important," Firkus said. "And having good linemates like (Logan Morrison) and (Jani Nyman) to find me in open spots to find the twine is important as well."
The Irma, Alta., native was voted into the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, his first appearance in the annual event in just his second season.
He became only the sixth player in AHL history to go 4-for-4 in the Accuracy Shooting event.
Despite all the noise about his size, Firkus didn't come into the event believing he needed to prove something and instead enjoyed the festivities with his teammate by his side.
"It was a cool experience," he said. "You go there, (and) you just kind of meet as much guys as you can, (and) you enjoy the experience.
"Going with another teammate, it makes it a lot easier, too, (as) you know a guy in the room you can talk to and have by your side, which was nice. But I don’t think an All-Star (Classic) is much to prove. It's just an honor to be a part of."
