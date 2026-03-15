USA Rules The Hockey World, And Canada Should Be Worried

Following another gold medal for Team USA, this time in the Paralympics, Canada should be concerned with how dominant its southern neighbors have been in the hockey world.
With its romp in the gold medal game of the Paralympics, the U.S. has completely obliterated any doubt about which is the dominant hockey nation in the world at all levels and abilities.
It's the USA, and in some cases, it's not even close. It certainly isn't close at the Para level, where Team USA beat Canada in the 2026 Paralympics and 2025 World Championship final by a combined score of 12-3.
The U.S. has the distinction of becoming the first nation in history to sweep golds at the men's and women's levels in the Olympics and at the Paralympics.
They're probably getting tired of all the winning (yes, that's intended) at other levels, too. And if Canada, which currently only holds titles at the Under-18 men's and women's levels, isn't concerned, it should be.
A lot of hockey observers have been predicting this development for years and it looks as though it's coming to fruition.
Watch the video column up above for more.
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