Team USA Sweeps Gold In Hockey At 2026 Paralympics And Olympics, Continuing A Dynasty In Para Hockey

Farmer headed to the penalty box for the second time in the game. With Canada on the power play, captain Tyler McGregor took possession off the faceoff and shot the puck wide, but the puck bounced off the back wall, off the top of the net and in front of the crease. Dominic Cozzolino took a point-blank shot that required LaMarre to make a stellar stop, but McGregor regained possession, skated around the back of the net and found Liam Hickey in the slot. Hickey wired a shot high glove side past LaMarre to tie the game.