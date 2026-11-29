Utah Mammoth's Goaltending Problems Will Put Their Playoff Hopes At Risk
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 9:57 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 9:57 PM
The Utah Mammoth have had a roller-coaster season thus far this year, but one consistent problem is their lack of consistently above-average goaltending. Should the Mammoth stand pat with Karel Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa? Or is it time for Utah GM Bill Armstrong to seek out and trade for a goalie?
The Utah Mammoth had a solid 2025-26 season, finishing fourth in the highly competitive Central Division, then putting up a strong fight against the eventual Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
And this season, the Mammoth came out of the gate like gangbusters, posting a 10-6-0 record through Nov. 3. However, immediately after that, Utah lost six straight games – including a loss to the woeful Vancouver Canucks – to fall to 10-9-3. Since then, the Mammoth have rediscovered their groove, winning four of their past five games, including victories over Central rivals Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
Still, there’s an overriding concern about the Mammoth: their goaltending.
To wit: starting goalie Karel Vejmelka has been sub-par to say the least, posting a brutal .867 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average in 18 appearances. And young backup Sebastian Cossa – who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings this past summer to serve as Utah’s goalie-of-the-future – has also struggled, with an .871 SP and a 3.37 GAA in 12 appearances.
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Needless to say, those numbers won’t cut it if the Mammoth intend to be a playoff team again this season. So you have to think Utah GM Bill Armstrong is quietly very desperate to find a netminder who can be consistently above average.
Here’s the problem, though: Vejmelka doesn’t appear to be the answer in goal, and he’s only in year two of a five-year contract that pays him $4.75 million per season. The 30-year-old Vejmelka also has a modified no-trade clause in his contract allowing him to veto a deal to 10 teams of his choosing. Thus, Armstrong will have to be creative and flexible if he intends to switch things up and deal Vejmelka for a more accomplished goalie.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Cossa is in the first year of a two-year contract paying him $2 million per season. Armstrong may be less willing to give up on Cossa than on Vejmelka, but the bottom line is that he may have to attach a trade sweetener. The Mammoth have four first-round draft picks in the next three drafts, and given that they’re clearly in win-now mode, Armstrong may decide to include a first-rounder – that is, if he can find a goaltender who can be a difference-maker in a way that Vejmelka and Cossa haven’t been this season.
Who could that be? We’ve got a couple of candidates, and both of them are currently on Central teams.
The first one is St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington. The 33-year-old is an accomplished netminder, with a Cup win and a Four Nations Face-Off gold medal on his resume. Binnington is in the final year of his contract, worth $6 million per year, so he’d be a pure rental. But the danger with Binnington is that he’s had a terrible season, with an .847 SP and a 4.77 GAA in seven appearances. That being said, for that exact reason, Armstrong wouldn’t have to pay an arm and a leg to acquire Binnington.
The more intriguing option – and the far more costly option – is Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson. The 28-year-old Gustavsson is a cost-certain asset, signed through the 2030-31 campaign at an annual salary of $6.8 million. Wild youngster Jesper Wallstedt has usurped Gustavsson as Minnesota’s starter, and while Gustavsson has a full no-move clause in his deal, the chance to be Utah’s No. 1 netminder could be very appealing.
Armstrong presently has only $2.5 million in salary cap space, so any deal he makes for a goalie at the moment would have to send salary out – or there would have to be a second trade to make a goalie trade cap-compliant. Utah’s cap space is projected to rise to $8.2 million by the March 1 trade deadline, but if Armstrong waits until then to swing a deal for a goaltender, the best options could be off the market by then.
So, the Mammoth face a quandary: Do they stick with Vejmelka and Cossa and hope that earlier stretch of poor play was an anomaly? Do they make a move for a goalie right now? Or do they wait until the deadline and hope more seller teams are willing to accept Vejmelka’s contract in a trade?
There’s no clear right answer at the moment, but Armstrong is being paid to keep his team in the post-season picture, and without at least adequate goaltending, Utah’s playoff hopes could go up in smoke. The Mammoth aren’t the only team likely to be interested in a goalie upgrade – look no further than the Buffalo Sabres to see such a team – and Armstrong has to make a cold-blooded decision about his netminders.
If he makes the wrong decision on goaltending, Armstrong’s team could fall out of the post-season mix. That regression wouldn’t be received well by Utah team ownership.
The stakes are sky-high for the Mammoth. Without decent goalie performances, Utah could be leapfrogged by many teams in the Central standings and have to explain to their fan base why they took a step backward this season.
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