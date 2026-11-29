Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Cossa is in the first year of a two-year contract paying him $2 million per season. Armstrong may be less willing to give up on Cossa than on Vejmelka, but the bottom line is that he may have to attach a trade sweetener. The Mammoth have four first-round draft picks in the next three drafts, and given that they’re clearly in win-now mode, Armstrong may decide to include a first-rounder – that is, if he can find a goaltender who can be a difference-maker in a way that Vejmelka and Cossa haven’t been this season.