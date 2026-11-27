Does Blues' Binnington Remain A Trade Candidate For Stanley Cup Contenders?
Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 10:47 PM
The trade market for NHL goalies is far from hot at the moment, but St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington's winning pedigree and competitiveness makes him an intriguing trade candidate.
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