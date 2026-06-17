Vegas Golden Knights Hire Ryan Craig To Replace John Tortorella

The Vegas Golden Knights promoted Ryan Craig from the AHL to become the fifth coach in franchise history.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Ryan Craig as the fifth coach in franchise history and third coach in three months.
Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon announced Craig as the coach on Wednesday, one day after saying John Tortorella would not return. Tortorella had replaced Bruce Cassidy on March 30 and guided the squad to the Stanley Cup final.
McCrimmon told reporters on Wednesday that Tortorella wanted to coach the team again, but Vegas wanted to give the opportunity to Craig, who's been with the franchise for the past nine years.