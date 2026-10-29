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'We Are Disappointed By His Decision': Red Wings Release Statement, Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay

'We Are Disappointed By His Decision': Red Wings Release Statement, Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay

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Julian Gaudio
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Oct 29, 2026 10:02 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 10:40 PM

The Detroit Red Wings have released a statement about Dylan Larkin's refusal to play for the organization. They have suspended him without pay and will continue to search for a trade partner that meets Larkin's and the Red Wings’ demands.

The next step in the Dylan Larkin-Detroit Red Wings trade saga is here.

This morning, Red Wings coach Todd McLennan announced that Larkin would not play tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks and that interim GM Shawn Horcoff would issue a statement.

Reports from Elliotte Friedman then circulated that Larkin will not play tonight or going forward, as he believes he has given the organization more than enough time to find a trade partner. Larkin has expanded his list to 10 NHL teams and has played in 10 of the Red Wings’ first 12 games of the 2026-27 season.

That promised statement has been delivered.

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“Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings,” Horcoff started in a statement provided on X. “We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay.

“We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings and support their long-term goals.

“I want to thank and commend our coaches and players for their continued focus and being committed to competing every day.”

Dylan Larkin has been at the forefront of trade rumors this year ever since his trade request out of the Detroit Red Wings in the off-season. It appears that this file may finally be settled.
thehockeynews.com'Dylan's Had Enough': Larkin's Agent Speaks As Red Wings Trade Talks EscalateDylan Larkin has been at the forefront of trade rumors this year ever since his trade request out of the Detroit Red Wings in the off-season. It appears that this file may finally be settled.

Prior to the Red Wings' statement, Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, provided a statement through TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Dylan’s had enough of the situation," he wrote. "We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process.”

Currently, Larkin's trade list includes the Minnesota WildFlorida PanthersVegas Golden KnightsDallas StarsWashington CapitalsCarolina HurricanesUtah MammothTampa Bay LightningNew Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Larkin has scored two goals and six points in 10 games this season, averaging 21:41 of ice time. 

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