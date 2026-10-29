'We Are Disappointed By His Decision': Red Wings Release Statement, Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 10:02 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 10:40 PM
The Detroit Red Wings have released a statement about Dylan Larkin's refusal to play for the organization. They have suspended him without pay and will continue to search for a trade partner that meets Larkin's and the Red Wings’ demands.
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