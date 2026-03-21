What Could The Maple Leafs Discuss With Auston Matthews In The Summer?

As the captain and the franchise face, they owe him. At the very least, they need to be upfront about what’s coming and how they intend to get there. This is not to suggest he should (or will want to) have input on player decisions, but if the coach is going, he should be told. If more selling is on the horizon, Matthews needs to know. He signed on with a goal in mind. If that goal has changed, it’s only fair to share that.