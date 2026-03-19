Report: ‘Sounds Like Surgery’ Could Be Part Of Auston Matthews’ Recovery From Grade 3 MCL Tear

With the Toronto Maple Leafs already ruling their captain out for the remainder of the season, the focus shifts entirely to Auston Matthews’ recovery and the strong likelihood of surgery following a Grade 3 MCL tear.
It appears the worst-case scenario regarding Auston Matthews’ knee injury is moving toward a surgical conclusion.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts column, there is a growing belief that surgery will be a necessary component of the captain’s recovery process. While a specific timeline for the procedure remains unknown, the focus has shifted entirely toward a long-term process for Matthews’ knee rather than a sole rehab proces for a season that is already effectively over for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"We’ll see when it happens, but it sounds like surgery will be part of Auston Matthews’ recovery," Friedman noted, while adding that there remains "plenty of confidence" that Matthews will be ready for the puck drop of the 2026-27 season in October.
The injury occurred during a physical March 12 contest against the Anaheim Ducks. Matthews was leveled by a heavy hit from Ducks captain Radko Gudas, resulting in both a Grade 3 MCL tear and a severe quad contusion. The fallout from the hit has sparked a firestorm of debate in Toronto. Much of the discourse has centered on the perceived lack of an immediate physical response from Matthews’ teammates on the ice, a recurring theme during difficult stretches of the Leafs’ season. Furthermore, the NHL Department of Player Safety’s decision to hand Gudas a five-game suspension has been met with criticism, with many arguing the punishment didn’t fit the loss of Matthews’ magnitude.
Speaking after the Leafs took part in their inaugural ‘Fan Day’ event at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said they should “know something soon” on what the next step for Matthews will be.
“I saw him last game in the morning here and stuff, he seemed okay,” Berube said. “Obviously it's a tough situation for him.”
With the Maple Leafs currently sitting on the outside of the playoff picture and their post-season aspirations “all but dead,” the organization has the luxury, if you can call it that, of patience. The Leafs immediately shut down their start for the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL season upon disclosure of the severity of the injury.
From a rehabilitation standpoint, the clock is ticking. The sooner the club and Matthews’ camp decide on a surgical path, the sooner the grueling recovery and strengthening process can begin. The club was expected to provide a futher update on Matthews’ recovery process in about a week.
Matthews finishes his first year as captain with 27 goals and 26 assists in 60 games. In a reflection of the team’s overall struggles this year, Matthews also finished as a “minus” player (minus-4) for the first time since his third season in the league. While the numbers are respectable for most, they represent a frustrated season for a player of Matthews’ caliber, a season that now officially ends with the likelihood of being on an operating table rather than in the playoffs.