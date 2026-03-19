Report: ‘Sounds Like Surgery’ Could Be Part Of Auston Matthews’ Recovery From Grade 3 MCL Tear

The injury occurred during a physical March 12 contest against the Anaheim Ducks. Matthews was leveled by a heavy hit from Ducks captain Radko Gudas, resulting in both a Grade 3 MCL tear and a severe quad contusion. The fallout from the hit has sparked a firestorm of debate in Toronto. Much of the discourse has centered on the perceived lack of an immediate physical response from Matthews’ teammates on the ice, a recurring theme during difficult stretches of the Leafs’ season. Furthermore, the NHL Department of Player Safety’s decision to hand Gudas a five-game suspension has been met with criticism, with many arguing the punishment didn’t fit the loss of Matthews’ magnitude.