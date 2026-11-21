When you have a franchise cornerstone, you want to protect them at all costs. And you may need to protect them from themselves and their own competitive instincts. Bedard surely wants to be back on the ice immediately, but while he may just be a victim of bad luck health-wise, it’s incumbent on Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson and coach Jeff Blashill to convince Bedard it’s in his best interest to take it slowly and proceed with caution. Just because he doesn’t want to miss another pointless season doesn’t mean Bedard should rush back.