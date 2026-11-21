James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 4:01 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks received a major blow when star Connor Bedard's suffered a serious shoulder injury that may result in a long period of time on the sidelines. What route is best for Bedard – rehabilitating the injury and playing again this season, or getting surgery and missing the whole year?
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