Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 18, 2026 7:07 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 7:07 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks are still waiting for more information on Connor Bedard's shoulder injury.
During the Chicago Blackhawks win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, Connor Bedard left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury and never came back. Once the game was over, head coach Jeff Blashill said that he didn't want to comment any further on it because he didn't know the extent. Blashill claimed that Bedard would be further evaluated the next day.
After the Chicago Blackhawks finished with practice on Wednesday, Blashill basically just repeated himself, saying that Bedard was being evaluated and that they were still waiting for more information.
It didn't look good for Bedard when it first happened, and it doesn't sound good based on how the coach and organization are reacting to it. Bedard did walk out of the dressing room after the game with no apparent sling on.
This is a big loss for the Chicago Blackhawks. As of now, Bedard is on pace to have 100 points, despite missing the first 6 games of the season. He is an elite player who drives offense unlike most others in the league.
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To their credit, the Blackhawks did find a way to keep pushing once Bedard went down. The game was still in question at the time of the injury, and they found a way to outscore the Leafs 3-1 in the third period to secure the 6-3 win.
“Seeing a guy like him go down, knowing he’s probably not coming back for the rest of the game - guys needed to step up," Frank Nazar said after the game. "That was a huge thing for all of us. We’ve got to go out and get the win for him.”
They certainly did that against a reeling Maple Leafs team, but how will they fare going forward if their captain and best player is out for a long time? That remains to be seen.
During practice, without Bedard, Anton Frondell skated in his spot as the top-line center. Roman Kantserov and Tyler Bertuzzi were his wingers. Frank Nazar, Ryan Greene, and Ryan Donato went as the three centers below Frondell. The depth is going to be tested even more with Bedard out. Everyone needs to step up in his place, as Nazar alluded to.
"No matter how long he's out, it's going to be a big void," said Patrick Kane. "He's our best player, our captain, our leader. You're not going to replace him. He's too special a player. His competitiveness is something that really brings up the room. He leads in such a great way with the way he plays."
Connor Bedard injured his shoulder last season, also while taking a faceoff. After practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Blashill spoke about it and how they will evaluate it going forward:
"When he first came back last year, he wasn't in the faceoff circle, and then we got to a point where he was," Blashill said. "It's hard to play center and not be in the faceoff circle. I just think ultimately, we'll deal with that as we move forward here. I didn't think that was something we needed to do."
Connor Bedard always takes a risk with his shoulders when he plays the game of hockey, especially at the faceoff dot. Part of playing the position is taking faceoffs, which the head coach mentioned, but it's something that's an extra injury risk for him right now.
"We knew there was a high risk of it coming back out," Blashill said. "Not just faceoffs, just high risk. He knew the odds. That's the reality of it. We'll have to move forward. But part of what he is as a centerman is taking faceoffs. I do think there are ways to take them without picking your stick up and coming down, so that's also something we'll explore."
Only time will tell what the extent of the injury is and how long he'll be out for. Will it be a long-term recovery again, or did the team catch a break? The Blackhawks are not prepared to make that announcement at this time, but updates will be provided here at THN Blackhawks as soon as the team makes them available.
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