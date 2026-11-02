Kucherov: 'Poor Communication And Respect' Were Issues Leading To Trade Request

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026 6:35 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 6:35 PM
Updated Nov 2, 2026 6:39 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has spoken, citing a few reasons for his trade request and emphasizing his commitment to his teammates. What's next for the reigning Hart Trophy winner?
After shaking the hockey world with a trade request on Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has finally spoken.
The reigning Hart Trophy winner spoke to reporters after practice on Monday and provided clarity on what went into his decision to inform his GM, Julien BriseBois, that he does not intend on re-signing and wants a change of scenery.
"It was never about the money for me," Kucherov said in response to a question from The Hockey News' Diandra Loux. "It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations.
"Julien made it clear that I'm free to walk on July 1."
BriseBois made it clear through a statement released on Friday that the Lightning have no intentions of trading the 33-year-old, who is in the final season of an eight-year contract.
Unlike Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, who has decided to sit out until his trade request is resolved, Kucherov made it clear that he intends on suiting up regardless of how his situation plays out.
"For now I'm here, and I'll do anything I can to help my teammates."
How Will This Situation End?
If we're taking Kucherov's word — we have no reason not to — the fact that he has met with the front office just twice in the past four months is a startling detail in this ongoing saga.
For a two-time MVP, three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, and key figure in the franchise's back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, it's hard to imagine there would've been a bigger priority for the front office. That said, if what we've learned about those meetings is true, it's not totally surprising that it's taken some time for a decision to be made.
Essentially doubling a player's salary in their mid-thirties for an extended period of time is generally unadvisable for a GM in pretty much any professional sport. There are those once-in-a-generation type players where there is an exception, and there's a case to be made that Kucherov is that exception, but there's at least logic you can follow behind Brisebois' thinking.
However, BriseBois' decision to come out and declare that he will not trade Kucherov will be much more interesting to follow.
thehockeynews.comThree Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Lightning Star Nikita KucherovNikita Kucherov is the latest NHL superstar to request a trade. While Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois says he has no intention of trading the reigning Hart Trophy winner, what destinations make the most sense?
While things look good on the ice now, there's no guarantee that the Lightning will be a top-3 team in a division as tight as the Atlantic over the next few months. Will he stand by that commitment if he can spark a retool or rebuild with a huge return? The sooner a trade is hypothetically made, the larger a package they could demand.
That, of course, likely also comes at the expense of the Lightning's Stanley Cup aspirations.
If it's truly not about the money for Kucherov, a path to free agency makes things even more intriguing. There have been rumors circulating that he's interested in joining other superstar talent, and accepting a lower salary to build a NBA-style super team would open up some incredible possibilities.
They say that time heals all wounds, and nobody would be surprised if both parties resolved their issues by season's end. But the Russian winger seemed decisive in his comments on Monday, and BriseBois has proven he can make uncomfortable decisions if he truly believes it's in the best interest of the team.
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