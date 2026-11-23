Photo: Michael Whitaker - The Hockey News
Photo: Michael Whitaker - The Hockey News
Nov 23, 2026 4:51 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:51 PM
The Detroit Red Wings were in a very tough position in their standoff with former captain Dylan Larkin, but interim GM Shawn Horcoff managed to get a return package that should give fans and ownership confidence in his abilities as a potential long-term candidate for the GM position.
Four months after Steve Yzerman stepped down as the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, it's time to take the interim title off Shawn Horcoff.
While you're at it, give the man a raise.
On Sunday, Horcoff not only ripped the Band-Aid off and (finally) traded captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, but more importantly he received a massive return that set the market for Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews and other stars who might be sitting on the trading block.
This was huge win for the Red Wings, who can finally move forward with yet another rebuild. It was also a massive win for Horcoff, who after signing Alex DeBrincat to a seven-year extension, showed the hockey world what he can accomplish in his first substantial move as general manager.
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Now, as the kids like to say, it's time to let Horcoff cook and see what he can do with Simon Edvinsson.
It's one thing to be patient while trying to squeeze the best trade out of Larkin, who was under contract and had been playing in games this season. It's another to hold firm on Edvinsson, who if he does not sign a new contract by Dec. 1, will have to sit out the entire year.
If anything, the Larkin trade should take the pressure off the Red Wings in that regard.
Detroit was not a playoff team before trading Larkin. After getting back a package that included NHL players (Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembault), a pair of first-round picks and a top-end prospect (Michael Hage), they are probably even further away in that regard.
Which means that the Red Wings are in no hurry to move on from Edvinsson. Whether he plays in Detroit this season or remains in Sweden for the remainder of the season is inconsequential.
thehockeynews.comNHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Simon Edvinsson, Senators Scouting The PenguinsHaving finally traded Dylan Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings must focus on whether to sign or trade Simon Edvinsson. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have been scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins as they look to add to their roster.
There's probably some sliver of hope that the 23-year-old defenseman will look at the future returns for Larkin and be convinced that the Red Wings are on the right path. If not, then with the Dec. 1 deadline approaching, the best deals could be the ones that are coming in the next week.
It would have been easy for Horcoff to avoid the drama and trade Larkin at the start of the season, when his no-trade clause included about a handful of contending teams. Instead, he stuck to his guns and waited for Larkin to include more teams on his trade list. And then he waited some more.
We still don't when Larkin included Montreal on his list of teams he was willing to be traded to. We also don't have the exact package that the Minnesota Wild or other teams had offered.
But chances are, the Red Wings got the best deal possible.
This trade rivals what the Carolina Hurricanes received when they sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Logan Stankoven and four draft picks, and what the Buffalo Sabres got (Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and three picks) when they traded Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Those were two superstars being traded. Larkin, who is 30 years old, isn't that kind of player anymore.
While he is a perennial 30-goal scorer, he's not a top-line center. At least, he won't be in Montreal, where he now slots behind Nick Suzuki on the depth chart.
In other words, Horcoff earned his stripes. He made it clear that he is not a substitute teacher that you can take advantage of. He might not have received the immediate vote of confidence from the Red Wings off the start, but he should now.
Like Yzerman, Horcoff is stubborn and patient and methodical. But unlike Yzerman, who couldn't get the Red Wings out of the murky middle and into a playoff spot, Horcoff has got a checkmark in the win column when it comes to at least moving the rebuild forward.
Now, let's see what else he can do.
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