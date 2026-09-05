What Storylines Should Be Showcased In A Potential Next Season Of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL?

Although the NHL has yet to confirm a new season of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, there are several intriguing storylines the league could offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at.
While the NHL and Prime Video are yet to confirm a new season of "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL," set to give fans an all-access look at the league's biggest names and most dramatic storylines, it's not too early to start dreaming about what this next season could bring.
Previous seasons focused on the Tkachuk brothers, the Edmonton Oilers trying to win it all but coming up short twice, and names like David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Gabriel Landeskog, William Nylander, and Jack Eichel.
This past season and the summer that followed offered no shortage of storylines worth covering. A behind-the-scenes look at what really happened when big decisions were made that sent shockwaves throughout the league might make this season the most entertaining yet.
Mike Babcock And The Edmonton Oilers
Is there a more fascinating story than the one that involves the Oilers firing a head coach whose next contract hadn’t even started, then hiring a coach who’d effectively worked his way out of the NHL following a series of unethically bad decisions because the most elite players in the NHL were tired of losing and were willing to go to the extreme for a kick in the pants?
That’s essentially the story of the Oilers this off-season.
Kris Knoblauch was fired; the Oilers tried to hire Bruce Cassidy (Vegas declined an interview), then pivoted to a coach who’d been so polarizing that the NHL effectively said, ‘take a hike.’ Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman felt the team was growing too complacent, so they decided the best course of action was to hire someone so controversial he would set the team straight, even if it meant risking a PR nightmare.
To be a fly on the wall in those meetings where the coaching changes were made, the Oilers talked to Babcock, and management reacted to every obstacle thrown their way (many of which they created themselves).
And if it works?
Brady Tkachuk And The Ottawa Senators
The path that led Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators to the Florida Panthers could be a focus in the next season. The Tkachuks are already big in the series, and considering Brady seems to finagle his way out of Ottawa – all while telling the fans that the stories he wanted out were lies – fans really want to know what happened.
One minute, Brady is saying he wants to stay. The next, he’s got a small list of teams he’s willing to go to, but everyone knows it’s only Florida where Matthew is. He’s traded there, and the fans in Ottawa seem to turn.
The Senators are going to be honoring him in his first game back in Ottawa, but there’s a strong sense the reception won’t be warm. The Senators players were said to be happy to have moved on from the distraction, with some reports saying he was too focused on his podcast and the Olympics to be the leader the Senators needed.
Wouldn’t it be fascinating to hear everyone’s side of that story? This one feels like a no-brainer.
Quinn Hughes To Minnesota And The Drama With His Brothers
This storyline is lingering. Quinn Hughes decided he wasn’t going to stay with the Vancouver Canucks, and rumors really picked up steam when former president Jim Rutherford said in one of the most interesting press conferences ever that Quinn likely wanted to join his brothers. Not long after, the Canucks started tearing it down, moved Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, and a few months later hired a new front office and coach.
Hughes took his drama to Minnesota, where he played great but still hasn’t signed a contract extension. Speculation that he is positioning himself to end any extension at the same time Jack’s contract ends seems to be the headline story. All the while, GM Bill Guerin is trying to manage the situation through the media but only giving fans more reasons to be concerned.
In an episode where the Hughes brothers are talking to each other at the Olympics, Quinn speaks with Guerin about his decision and the fallout in both Vancouver and Minnesota is heavily felt; fans would be on the edge of their seats.
The Team USA Group Call
The details of an alleged group call where players from Team USA got together and hatched a plan to start asking for trades out of Canada has to be an episode, even if it’s only to shoot down a false narrative.
Connor Hellebuyck, Quinn Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, and Zach Werenski were all linked to massive deals. In some cases, this is just players trying to get on a competitive roster, but in all cases, it lends credence to the story that players are taking control over their futures and dictating where they’ll play.
The Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet
Offer sheets aren’t common, but they do happen. The offer sheet the Philadelphia Flyers signed Leo Carlsson to is totally rare. That deal changed the landscape in the NHL and put rocket boosters on contracts across the NHL. Salaries started skyrocketing, and GMs were caught in either a great or terrible position.
The angles on this story are endless. What were the Flyers thinking, and why did they do it? What was Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek's reaction when he caught wind of Carlsson accepting? How were players caught off guard, and what changed after that deal was matched? What was the fallout for both teams?
Gavin McKenna Taken First Overall By A New GM In Toronto
Following a top prospect's transition to the NHL is always intriguing. Gavin McKenna’s story is even more so because he’s coming in at the same time as a new GM, a totally different front office, a new coach, and a changed roster for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
John Chayka came in and made major changes. There was also chatter about a possible trade of the top pick, although no one seems to know if that was genuine or not. Put a camera in front of MLSE’s CEO Keith Pelley, talk to Chayka as he makes changes, get a feel for how many coaches were true candidates, then follow the new Maple Leafs roster, which includes the top pick after an unlikely draft lottery win.
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