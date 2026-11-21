They don't have a situation where the veteran talent is just kinda underperforming and should be able to lift them in the standings when things turn around; these guys are what they are. They also don't have a ton of older veterans who would be super enticing to a potential buyer. Sure, they got a first for Justin Faulk last year, but how likely are they to find another two or three suckers that big for, like, Brandon Carlo and Pius Suter?