Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 7:05 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 7:05 PM
The St. Louis Blues are hanging around the playoff picture, but don't seem like a big threat to actually make it. What should we make of their start, and what it means for their future?
The number of people outside the greater St. Louis, Missouri, area who predicted the Blues would make the playoffs this season was probably pretty low.
They've made the post-season once in the last four years and are widely seen as a mediocre team without enough talent to challenge for a Wild Card spot, let alone a divisional finish ahead of legitimate Cup contenders like the Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche. As it stands, they're on pace for a point total in the mid-80s to low 90s, more or less what they've posted every year since 2022-23.
Their problem is exactly what everyone has long thought of the Blues: a team with plenty of good players but very few who can drive offense in a league where the most successful clubs increasingly have truly elite players at the top of their rosters.
Their 5-on-5 play looks like this: seventh in expected-goals share (53.3 percent), 10th in scoring chance share (52.0 percent), and fifth in high-danger chance share (55.2 percent), according to naturalstattrick.com. All very good, right?
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Well, they're only average at putting their chances on goal (18th in the league at unblocked attempts per 60, 15th in shots on goal per 60) and even worse at putting their shots in the net (a 9.4 shooting percentage, 19th in the league). Maybe that's what you expect from a team that finished 24th in goals last season; they don't have finishers, or at least not enough to outscore opponents consistently.
Robert Thomas, Dylan Holloway, and Jimmy Snuggerud are nice players, but on any truly competitive team, they would be complementary pieces. Something in the neighborhood of 60 or 70 points feels about right for all those guys — and that is what they're all currently on pace for — and that just doesn't cut it in a league where, these days, 60 players are scoring at a point-a-game pace, and maybe two dozen are currently looking at a possible 100-point season.
Add that Jordan Binnington is, at this point, unplayable. Then, suddenly, Joel Hofer having another awesome season (.923 save percentage) isn't good enough to do more than keep them vaguely hanging in the playoff picture. Still, realistically, they’re unlikely to make the cut.
The problem seems obvious: They have a good but not exactly enviable roster, propped up by extremely good goaltending and one of the league's better coaches. The numbers above illustrate this perfectly: great process, but no real ability to put opponents away; they basically need Hofer to steal one most nights, and he does, often as not.
But that's no way to go through life in the NHL, and though they tried to upgrade the skill quotient—admirably so—by acquiring Mason McTavish this summer, it hasn't worked out especially well. He's scoring at just under a 30-goal pace, but that's obviously not enough to lift the team out of the league's mushy middle, especially after they also moved on from Jordan Kyrou.
So the Blues are in a tough spot here. They don't have the war chest of assets to trade for young difference-makers in a league where every middling team is looking for them, and they also don't have many viable near-NHL-ready prospects to plug in this season.
They don't have a situation where the veteran talent is just kinda underperforming and should be able to lift them in the standings when things turn around; these guys are what they are. They also don't have a ton of older veterans who would be super enticing to a potential buyer. Sure, they got a first for Justin Faulk last year, but how likely are they to find another two or three suckers that big for, like, Brandon Carlo and Pius Suter?
They could certainly get into the business of trying to move on the more mid-20s players like Thomas, Holloway, McTavish, or Philip Broberg, because those guys would fetch a ton on the trade market. But if you move them, you're basically assenting to a rebuild, something the team feels like it's been avoiding going through for a few years now.
Should they do that? It's probably better than what they've done in the last few years, but it might not sit well with ownership or new GM Alex Steen. Plus, the coach and goalie are probably too good to ever really stink badly enough to be a bottom feeder.
So, the Blues are between a rock and a hard place here. They have too many good things going for them to be bad, but not enough to be a likely playoff team. And even if they get lucky and make the cut, they're cannon fodder for the Big Three in their division, or the Pacific-leading Edmonton Oilers.
If they don't have the appetite to rebuild, which many teams don't, they can probably expect more seasons like this. Plenty of NHL teams would probably kill to be in a permanent state of vaguely competing for the playoffs, but you couldn't call that a grand aspiration.
For a team as kinda perennially forgettable as the Blues, maybe they're happy with that. But they really ought to try thinking bigger.
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