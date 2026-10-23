Which Direction Should GM Alex Steen Take The St. Louis Blues In?

Meanwhile, a team that needs help on the blueline will likely come calling for Blues veteran D-man Colton Parayko. Of course, Parayko vetoed a trade to the Buffalo Sabres last season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s not another team out there that would be appealing to him. And that’s one of Steen’s jobs – convincing some of his veterans that there’s a better road ahead for them outside of St. Louis.