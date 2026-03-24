What Top NHL Prospect Anton Frondell Brings To The Blackhawks Right Now

Top prospect Anton Frondell is set to join the Chicago Blackhawks with a dozen games left in the NHL season.
Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill told reporters Frondell is expected to play right away once he joins the team, even suggesting he'll throw him into the fire.
The third overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft is coming off an impressive season at the Swedish pro level, helping Djurgarden make the Swedish League playoffs in their first season since being promoted from the second-tier Allsvenskan.
His 20 goals led all U-25 players in the SHL and tied him for seventh in the league overall. Frondell brought some excellent two-way play as well, developing into arguably Djurgarden's best forward.
Frondell is the top NHL-affiliated prospect, according to a panel of NHL scouts and executives who participated in The Hockey News' Future Watch ranking.
Now that the highly regarded forward is heading to North America, the question instantly becomes what he can bring to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup as a late-season jolt of energy.
Thankfully for Chicago, this season has a much better vibe around it than the last. Bringing in Frondell will only continue to boost the good vibes around the Hawks.
Connor Bedard is on pace to assert himself as a true star in this league, while Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore are making excellent strides in their first full NHL seasons.
Adding Frondell to that to finish off the season could be an excellent way to continue pushing the positive momentum as they head into the off-season.
Frondell is a strong 200-foot forward who brings a very pro-ready game to the Hawks. He's been playing pro hockey for two years in Sweden, so the adjustment physically shouldn't be too much for him. His strong board play and detail-oriented forechecking are going to be instant-impact traits for the Swede.
Offensively, his shot is his best tool. Frondell has a diverse shooting arsenal, excelling as a shooter off the rush or as a one-timer threat, as well as with quick hands in tight. Frondell works from the boards to the middle of the ice. Whether he's making a pass to the middle or peeling off the wall and into the slot with the puck on his stick, Frondell is always going to get the puck to a scoring position.
When Frondell joins the Hawks, he is expected to take a spot on Bedard's wing initially. The belief is that he will be making his debut either Tuesday against the New York Islanders or Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. There is also some belief that he will get a chance to showcase his game as a center at some point during the final stretch as well.
Anton Frondell isn't going to miraculously turn the Hawks into a contender, but he's yet another young piece that they are adding to the roster as they look to start turning the corner heading into next season.
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