Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 2:59 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 2:59 PM
The Washington Capitals were a trendy Stanley Cup pick this summer, but as Thanksgiving approaches, they're several points outside the East playoff picture. What's wrong, and can they fix it?
After Thursday night's ugly 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, the Washington Capitals find themselves seven points and four spots out of eighth place in the East.
A big gap.
That's well below what even an overly negative view of their season would have been this summer, given all the talent they added. While the fans and analysts picking them to compete for a Stanley Cup always came across as a little too optimistic, they should be, on paper, much better than this.
So what's the problem?
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First, most sites that track strength of schedule say the Caps have played one of the hardest schedules in the league, if not the most difficult slate to date. Only a handful of their games so far have been against teams not currently in a playoff position, though it must also be said that they've played just seven of their first 20 games on the road, just three back-to-backs, and haven't left their time zone.
In addition, one of the dirty little secrets about the Caps in the past few years has been that they’ve been kinda-okay underlying-numbers teams, often overperforming their expected-goals numbers by wide margins at 5-on-5 and getting the kind of strong special teams you'd expect from a talented team with good goaltending.
Which brings us to the first three problems: The underlying numbers remain middling despite the roster improvements, the special teams have weirdly dried up, and the goaltending is actively bad.
You wouldn't have said this team had a strong defense corps in the past few years, but if Jakob Chychrun isn't scoring (and he certainly isn’t this season), can you still count on him for 24 minutes a night? Cole Hutson looks very good, but that's very good for a 20-year-old rookie. Matt Roy has been weirdly bad and hasn’t been in the lineup as much as you'd like, which will definitely contribute to the average 5-on-5 play.
thehockeynews.comCarbery Says Capitals Must Avoid Getting in Their Own Heads Amid Losing StreakWashington head coach Spencer Carbery has urged the reeling Capitals to stop 'gripping their sticks' and rediscover their confidence as early-game collapses and mental fatigue threaten to derail a playoff ambitions.
The Caps went out and signed Alex Tuch and Boone Jenner and traded for Jordan Kyrou to bolster their offense. With neither Kyrou nor Jenner holding up their end of the bargain, and Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson dropping from a combined 62 goals to three, it's hard not to see where the problem arises.
But we can be honest here: The problem is in goal. Over the last two seasons, Logan Thompson saved 26.0 goals above expected in 2024-25, and 29.3 in 2025-26. This season, he's at 3.0 below expected.
That's not good, though lots of teams have it much, much worse. But falling from Vezina Trophy numbers to "not-even-a-good-backup" numbers will shave plenty of points off your season total.
The good news is that the Caps have a Jack Adams-winning coach who has demonstrated an ability to get more than he should from an average roster. The Capitals do not have a average roster this season, and so when they get a little more scoring luck, they can probably count on an extra half-goal or so per hour at 5-on-5, and that, too, sorts out some of the losing.
But as with plenty of other elite — or elite-seeming — goalies, Thompson clouded a lot of issues with the Caps roster and overreliance on certain skaters in the past few years. With that having gone away for the first quarter of this campaign, maybe we're seeing the Capitals for what they really are.
But maybe we're also just waiting for everything to start going right for Thompson, which is likely to happen. If it does, the Caps should have enough juice to win a lot more games, especially as the schedule gets a little easier.
The question then becomes whether all these early problems put them too far behind the 8-ball to make up the ground they've ceded to teams like the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Florida Panthers—even the New York Islanders, who suddenly seem to be finding another gear under their new coach.
It should go without saying that being able to make up six, seven, eight points is a hell of a lot in this league, even with some games in hand.
Ultimately, the start may just be too slow to overcome. That would be too bad given the kind of summer they had, but winning the off-season is always a hell of a lot easier than winning in the regular season.
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