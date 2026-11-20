Washington Capitals
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Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PM
While there is plenty of debate of what is the cause of Washington's four-game skid, the worst defensive stretch in the Spencer Carbery era is a major problem.
In a season that was supposed to put the Washington Capitals’ retooling to rest, they have hit a stretch that is the team’s worst in the Spencer Carbery era - and arguably also one of the worst of the entire Alex Ovechkin era.
So just what is going south as the Capitals hit the quarter mark in Boston Saturday?
Well, while chatter about Ovechkin’s struggles and other offensive woes have gone around in the past week, the defense and goaltending are underperforming at a level not seen in a long time in the nation’s capital.
Following Washington’s 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night, the Caps have given up 23 goals in 4 games.
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The Capitals last yielded that many goals in 4 games back around the 2019 All-Star break where they gave up 24 - but they also managed to win one of those games.
Washington last lost 4 games in a row giving up at least 5 goals in each contest came two decades ago in February 2026 - Ovechkin’s rookie season.
“It’s a long stretch now of not playing great hockey,” Jakob Chychrun said. “It’s gonna take each and every one of us … If there's one thing this group has, it's the will to stand up for the guy beside him and continue to push and work for one another, 'cause, you know, we want to do it for each other in here.”
This year’s edition of the Capitals are giving opponents prime looks - and unlike some games in the past, the team’s goaltending tandem can’t stem the tide.
Even the team's lone win the last 5 games in Ottawa was a contest where Washington gave up a ton of good chances, but Logan Thompson was able to keep the Capitals within striking distance - which hasn't happened the last few contests.
While the home-and-home sweep at the hands at the hands of the New Jersey Devils saw the Caps unable to hold leads, Washington has been down 3-0 the past two games before the games have been 14 minutes old.
“It’s been really bad starts. We got to play desperate right off the bat,” Alex Tuch said. “You know what? We haven't been feeling it. Not playing well defensively. No one's going out there, and we're not lighting up a team 7 to 1, so we got to bear down. We got to play desperate hockey.”
Another problem developing this season for Washington is now just 7-6-0 at home, one year after being 25-11-5 at Capital One Arena.
The team’s sub-.500 road record kept them out of the postseason in 2025-26, and now with the benefit of a 13 of their first 20 at home this season squandered, the Caps will have to be much better on the road than last season to make a return to the playoffs.
While Ovechkin and the offense has also faced criticism during the losing streak, when you score 11 times in 4 games and lose by 3 each time, it’s hard to really expect a much better result when you are allowing 5.75 goals a game.
The biggest shortcoming of the offense right now is their play in their own end, and not properly covering when a defenseman pinches up ice.
And with the schedule heading into the second quarter next week, the notion of still needing to gel with a redone roster is going to need to be shelved quickly.
“It’s early in the season, but we're a quarter way in,” Ryan Leonard said. “We’re not in the position that we would like to be in … it's early, but we have to turn this thing around.”
“[We need to] figure out our mistakes, you gotta fix them,” Tuch said. “Now we gotta move on …we're not where we want to be 20 games into this season by no means.
“It’s no more feeling out process.
"It's no more, we'll get there at some point, because before we know it, we'll get 40, 50, 60 games in, and then we're gonna be sitting there, and changes are gonna be have to be made. So we don't want to get to that situation. We want to make sure that we change this and flip the switch right now.”
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