Which Teams Will Meet In The Stanley Cup Final?

The Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers look like they could go far again in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Gary Pearson predicts who will advance to the final for BetMGM.
While I haven't enjoyed chalk since drawing a hopscotch outline on my local street as a budding youth, I'm compelled to go back to it with my Stanley Cup finalists prediction.
I'm worried about a few teams scuppering my best-laid plan, like the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers. However, my picks to make the Stanley Cup final have ample playoff experience and have more depth than the Grand Canyon.
And isn't it about time the curse of the Presidents' Trophy is vanquished?
Even if the Colorado Avalanche, the presumed Presidents' Trophy winner, don't end the 13-year drought, I expect them to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup final.
Can the Tampa Bay Lightning do their part to confirm a 2022 rematch?
Eastern Conference Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning (+200)
Hard-pressed to find any discernible chinks in their armor, the Lightning are arguably the most well-rounded team in the NHL.
They have Vezina Trophy front-runner and 2021 Conn Smythe winner Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes, the Eastern Conference's best and most experienced playoff goaltender.
Nikita Kucherov is among the front-runners for the Hart Trophy, via the hockey odds at BetMGM, and while he wasn't at his best in the last few playoffs, he was outstanding in Tampa's consecutive Cup runs.
Coached by Jack Adams Award contender Jon Cooper, the Lightning score the second-most goals per game (3.57) and allow the third-fewest (2.77).
Their impressive defense goes well beyond that top-line stat, with the Lightning conceding the third-fewest expected goals against and the fifth-fewest expected goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (2.23), according to moneypuck.com.
I believe they'll have too much for the prospective Eastern Conference final opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, which lost two of the previous three semifinals to the Florida Panthers.
The Hurricanes will likely rely on standout rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi. While the 27-year-old has enjoyed a sublime first year between the pipes, he would have to face one of the world's best netminders and offenses.
Western Conference Winner: Colorado Avalanche (+150)
The Oilers are playing their best hockey of the season, perfect timing for a team that saves its best for the playoffs.
They have the fourth-best points percentage (.679) since March 8, and Connor Ingram has a save percentage north of .900 in that timeframe.
While counting out Connor McDavid and Co. would be as shortsighted as those with myopia, I can't see the Oilers overcoming a Colorado team with more depth than the Grand Canyon.
The Avs score the most goals per game (3.74) and allow the fewest (2.50). Most importantly, though, is Colorado's undeniable playoff readiness.
Their acquisitions over the last year made sure of it, with Brent Burns, Nazem Kadri, Brett Kulak and Nicolas Roy set to help the Avs get back to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since winning it all in 2022.
I am concerned about Colorado's goaltending, as Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have combined for seven playoff starts. Even so, the Avs have a good enough team to make up for any in-goal deficiencies.
By Gary Pearson, BetMGM