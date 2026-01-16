Who Are The Rangers Kidding? This Is A Rebuild, Or It Should Be

It basically said the Rangers know they have no prospect of even coming close to making the playoffs and Drury is prepared to sell off assets.
He doesn't have a lot. Is anyone going to take on the bloated J.T. Miller deal, which comes with a no-move clause? Is anyone going to be interested in Alexis Lafreniere at $7.45 million times four years? Mika Zibanejad?
Ken Campbell looks at the Rangers' past and future in his latest video column.
The Rangers have one asset to move, an asset we're not even sure has any interest in leaving. And that is Artemi Panarin, who would give the Rangers a good start on their rebuild.
And it is a rebuild, or at least it should be.
The Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy just two years ago, are nowhere near being a Cup contender. They'll have a ton of cap space in the summer, but instead of swinging for the fences, Drury would be better served to make small, incremental moves and use the space to take on other teams' undesirable contracts in exchange for futures.
Because, regardless of what Drury says, this is going to take a while.
