Who Could Become One Of The NHL's Top 100 Players Next Year?

The Hockey News recently published its list of this year's top 100 NHL players. Which five NHLers who weren't ranked could get into that select group next season?
If you're an NHL player who made The Hockey News' annual list of the top 100 NHL players right now, you're truly the best of the best.
However, there are other players who may have just missed the cut for the top 100 but will very likely break into that list next year and the seasons after that.
In alphabetical order, here are five NHLers who are likely to be one of the NHL's top 100 NHLers in 2026-27.
Jackson Blake, RW, Carolina Hurricanes
Blake, 22, had a breakout regular season with the Hurricanes. After posting 17 goals and 34 points in his rookie season, Blake generated 22 goals and 53 points in 81 games this season. In 17 playoff games so far this spring, Blake has six goals – including two game-winners – and 18 points.
Blake averaged 16:30 of ice time during the regular season, but in the playoffs, he's averaging 18:10 as the Blake, Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven line continues to thrive. Blake has earned the trust of Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour, and as he develops into a top-six winger, Blake is setting himself up for another big improvement next year.
Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens believed they had something special when they drafted Demidov fifth overall in 2024. The 20-year-old put up solid numbers in his rookie season, amassing 19 goals and 62 points in 82 games.
Demidov averaged 15:30 in time on ice, which increased to 17:03 in the playoffs. As much as Montreal's top line of Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield has gelled so well, you would think Demidov will see first-line minutes soon.
It would be seriously shocking if Demidov didn't soon get into the top 100. The Russian right winger will get every opportunity to succeed in Montreal, and the Habs are banking on Demidov taking that next competitive step and emerging as a notable difference-maker in hockey's top league.
Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues
Snuggerud came into the NHL with some major expectations, as he was selected 23rd overall by the Blues in 2022 and named to the Big Ten first all-star team in 2025.
In his rookie season, Snuggerud put up 21 goals and 51 points in 70 games.
As a foundational piece for St. Louis, Snuggerud will get heavy minutes for the foreseeable future. The fact he was a plus-16 on an otherwise subpar St. Louis team speaks to Snuggerud's solid instincts at both ends of the ice. He's emerging as a high-end talent, and the Blues will need him as their next competitive era takes shape.
Troy Terry, RW, Anaheim Ducks
Terry, 28, appeared in only 61 games for the Ducks, posting 19 goals and 57 points. But that still makes him nearly a point-per-game player, and if he's got the good fortune to be healthy, Terry will likely get close to 30 goals and 70 points. He could potentially challenge his career-high 37 goals and 67 points set in 2021-22.
Terry played in his first Stanley Cup playoff games this season, getting eight assists and 11 points in 12 games.
Terry is streaky, but you can say that of most, if not all, NHL players. But if Terry avoids the injury bug, he deserves to be in the top 100.
Owen Tippett, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
Tippett nearly scored 30 goals for the Flyers this year, and the 28 goals he did score matched a career high for the 27-year-old.
Tippett needs to be more consistent to rise higher in any list of the top NHLers, but as the young Flyers team grows around him, Tippett can improve his point totals and push into the top 100.
As the No. 10 pick by the Florida Panthers in 2017, Tippett has had serious career expectations. He may not rise into the top 50 or even the top 75, but if Tippett grows his game, he has a solid shot at sneaking into the top 100.
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