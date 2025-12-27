Who Could Switch Teams In 2026?

The NHL trade market had been busy prior to the NHL’s roster freeze, but now, in the midst of it, talk of future deals will be pushed into the 2026 calendar year. There should be no shortage of trade rumors to talk about. While nothing is imminent, several situations are worth monitoring.

We've witnessed the Seattle Kraken send Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings deal Phillip Danault back to the Montreal Canadiens. That was just the start, as 2026 projects to see several players find new homes.

Below are some names that might switch teams in 2026, and where they might land:

Matias Maccelli, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matias Maccelli has become a name worth watching. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the 25-year-old winger, believing he could help offset the loss of Mitch Marner, but the fit hasn’t materialized. Maccelli has been a healthy scratch throughout December and hadn’t dressed since Nov. 28, but he has played the Maple Leafs' previous three games.

A lengthy on-ice conversation with coach Craig Berube last week only added to the speculation. While Berube had suggested Maccelli could get back into the lineup, and did, rival teams are paying attention — particularly the Boston Bruins.

On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, “I know they’re still looking for a scoring winger,” Elliotte Friedman said. “I’m not sure if Matias Maccelli’s going to be their guy still, or if they look for someone else.” Given Maccelli’s past production and modest acquisition cost, he profiles as a buy-low candidate if Toronto decides to move on.

'My Job Is To Get Him In The Lineup': Matias Maccelli Set To Return To Maple Leafs Lineup Soon, Second Chance Or Trade Showcase?

With trade rumors swirling and a potential showcase on the horizon, head coach Craig Berube looks to soon reintegrate Matias Maccelli into the Toronto lineup after a month-long absence.

Rasmus Andersson, D, Calgary Flames

Arguably, the biggest name left available on the blue line is Rasmus Andersson out of Calgary. He continues to generate interest, and things have really picked up now that Quinn Hughes has been traded.

The Flames defenseman is approaching unrestricted free agency, and with few top-four defenders expected to hit the market, his value is as high as it's ever been. The Maple Leafs have revisited discussions involving Andersson, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

However, cost remains a concern. With limited assets and multiple needs, Toronto must decide whether a major defensive addition outweighs potential upgrades up front. Darren Dreger reports that the price needs to come down for the Leafs to get involved. That seems unlikely, but don’t rule them out.

Jonathan Marchessault, RW, Nashville Predators

According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, watch for the name Jonathan Marchessault to pop up in trade discussions in the New Year. While Pierre LeBrun wonders about a fit for the Maple Leafs, Johnston writes, "he likes the Montreal Canadiens." He explains:

“This is a move that would certainly sit well with Marchessault, which is important given the fact he’s got that NMC in his contract. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner would bring some experience to the NHL’s youngest roster and should be able to add offensive pop to the Habs’ top-six forward group.”

Interestingly, Johnston wonders if Patrik Laine’s $8.7 million cap hit will have to go out the door to fit Marchessault on the roster.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Retirement

This one is cheating a little because Marc-Andre Fleury doesn’t technically have an NHL team. His team is retirement right now. He last played an exhibition game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Speculation around a Fleury NHL return is growing louder, with multiple insiders now reporting that teams have reached out to gauge his interest in a comeback.

Pierre LeBrun first fueled the chatter in September, and the Edmonton Oilers quickly emerged as a logical fit, especially with Tristan Jarry injured and Edmonton searching for stability behind a contending roster.

LeBrun has since added the Tampa Bay Lightning as a sneaky possibility. With Andrei Vasilevskiy dealing with recurring injuries and heavy mileage, Fleury could provide elite insurance for a playoff run. Still in game shape after playing last season, Fleury would only return for a legitimate Cup opportunity — something both Edmonton and Tampa Bay can offer.

