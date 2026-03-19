Who Had A Better Rookie Season: Islanders' Schaefer Or Canadiens' Hutson?

The Calder Trophy has never been won by a defenseman in consecutive seasons during the NHL's expansion era.
That will almost certainly change this year.
Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders have proven to possess game-breaking talent beyond their years and will likely have their names beside each other for years to come, not just on the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year but in the discussion about the best young blueliners.
Schaefer and Hutson possess offensive ceilings that equal and potentially surpass what fans would have thought was the peak for generational blueliners in this current era of hockey from the likes of Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.
It's already remarkable that they've been able to establish themselves as true No. 1 defensemen in such a short period of time, but it's even more impressive how they've managed to do it in very different ways.
Let's take a deeper look at the historic rookie seasons from Hutson and Schaefer and try to determine whose immediate impact was more valuable.
It cannot be overstated just how pivotal Schaefer has been to the Islanders' season and their overall competitive future as a franchise.
What he's doing at 18 is simply unheard of, stepping into a top-pairing role while averaging over 24 minutes of ice time and becoming the first defenseman of his age to ever score 20 goals in a season.
Schaefer's overall usage under Islanders coach Patrick Roy has also been much less sheltered than Hutson's was under Martin St-Louis in his rookie season. He's started just under 47 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone compared to Hutson's 68 percent in 2024-25, which was second-most in the league last year, according to naturalstattrick.com.
This makes sense for Hutson's strengths. He does most of his damage on the cycle with his deceptive head fakes and handling.
However, Roy isn't afraid to put Schaefer in uncomfortable positions that defensive-zone starts can sometimes present.
Those starts in his own zone have highlighted his mastery as a one-man breakout who generates zone entries at one of the highest rates among defenders in the league, according to data tracked by allthreezones.com. (Did I mention he's only 18?)