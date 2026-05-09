Who Is This Year's Beckett Sennecke? Two 2026 NHL Draft Prospects Could Go Higher Than Expected
It was surprising to see Beckett Sennecke get selected so early in the 2024 NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks. Who can be this year's version of Sennecke at the 2026 draft?
The 2024 draft saw the Anaheim Ducks select Beckett Sennecke third overall. The selection shocked not only the hockey world but Sennecke himself.
Going into draft day, Sennecke was viewed as a mid-first-round pick. But Anaheim fell in love with his skill, skating development, playoff performance and size.
They have been proven right so far as the 6-foot-3 right winger's rookie season ended with 60 points in 82 games, as well as a playoff appearance.
This year's NHL draft is extremely intriguing. Here are two names who are ranked low by the media, but have a chance to shock the world and end up much higher than their expected draft position.
Wyatt Cullen, C/LW, U.S. NTDP, 6-Foot-1, 180 Pounds
Average ranking: 21
Wyatt Cullen dominated the Under-18 Men's World Championship, registering a staggering nine points in five games. He finished third in scoring for the tournament and was named to the competition's all-star team.
What might intrigue NHL teams is the fact that he was 5-foot-8 and 146 pounds when he started with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. And now he’s grown five inches and gained 34 pounds, according to NHL Central Scouting.
The last name may sound familiar to some. Cullen’s dad, Matt, played 1,516 NHL games and won three Stanley Cups, his first with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, and with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
Cullen blends a very deceptive puckhandling game with amazing vision, allowing him to be a monster in transition offense. He can fit into a possession-focused system and a fast transition type of team.
A lot of skill players tend to be “perimeter players,” a title that projected first-overall pick Gavin McKenna has gotten so far in the 2026 pre-draft process. Cullen isn’t that.
Another thing that NHL teams may take into account is his birthdate, as Cullen is just seven days from being 2027 draft-eligible rather than 2026. He also has a motor that isn’t talked about enough, and with the way skill has taken over this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, don’t be shocked if Cullen squeaks into the top seven.
Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71, 6-foot-4, 201 Pounds
Average ranking: 18
One of the reasons Sennecke went so high was his skating improvement throughout his draft year. Malte Gustafsson has become a solid skater throughout this season, mainly his edges and agility.
At the under-18 worlds, Gustafsson put up five points in six games for Sweden, who went on to win the tournament.
What makes the left-handed defenseman such a great prospect is his shift-to-shift consistency. No matter the score, you can bet that he will be physical in front of the net, win puck battles, and play at a great pace for a more defense-minded player.
HV71 wasn’t great this past season in the SHL. They finished tied for last place, but a tiebreaker saved them from being relegated.
I don’t imagine Gustafsson goes back, but if he is selected in the top portion of the draft, there’s a good chance he makes the NHL for that team out of camp.
He’s shown a high level of play in transition this year. He evades forecheckers well, can push the pace in the neutral zone, and he’s very consistent with his outlet passes.
NHL teams will see a 6-foot-4 blueliner with a projectable transition game, strong puck-moving instincts and pest-like play in his own zone.
Owen Cameron is an intern with The Hockey News.
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