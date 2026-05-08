Sweden’s 2019 IIHF World Championship Team Featured Plenty Of Canucks Connections

Two members of the Vancouver Canucks are projected to represent Sweden at this year’s IIHF World Championship. Previously, Vancouver has seen lots of representation on Team Sweden at various tournaments, with Jonathan Lekkerimäki, defenceman Elias Pettersson, Liam Öhgren, and Tom Willander all playing together at the U20 World Championships. One particular Men’s World Championship, in 2019, saw two of Vancouver’s three Petterssons — as well as four former Canucks — all represent Sweden.