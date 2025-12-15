Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: Bruins' Pastrnak Is At It Again

The NHL campaign can be a rollercoaster sometimes.

Take this week's edition of who's hot and cold in the NHL and last week's, and you'll see one player go from hot to cold. And his Detroit Red Wings teammate had been a cold goalie in net before, but he deserves credit where it's due for a fine week.

As for other players who've had a standout great or rough stretch since Dec. 8, we're looking at an established NHL star on the Boston Bruins and an Ottawa Senators center trying to find the level of scoring he had earlier in his career.

With that said, let's get to it. Here are the hot and cold players for the week beginning Dec. 8:

Hot: David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

The Bruins have continued to bounce back from last season, and one reason is the performance of star winger David Pastrnak. In three games this past week, he produced five assists and seven points. In the first game, Pastrnak had three assists in only 15:36 of ice time.

On Dec. 11, Pastrnak received 21:21 of ice time and put up two goals and two assists against the Winnipeg Jets. He can hurt you so many ways, and the 29-year-old now has 13 goals, 23 assists and 36 points in 28 games. While he's not on pace to break his career highs of 61 goals or 113 points, he could set a new high in assists, as he's on track for 67, four more than his 63 last season.

Pastrnak has had assistance from the Bruins' new acquisitions this year, but he's still the straw that stirs the drink in Beantown, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.

Cold: Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings

Seider was hot last week, when he had five assists and six points in only three games. But in four games this week, Seider was held off the scoresheet entirely.

The 24-year-old isn't as much of an offensive defenseman as Evan Bouchard and Lane Hutson, as he brings a strong two-way game. But ideally, you'd like him to be a bit more consistent in terms of his offensive contributions.

Don't get us wrong – you can be on our cold list in one aspect and still show value in other areas, and Seider is an example of that. He averaged a whopping 26:06 of ice time this week, and he's the Red Wings' bedrock performer in their own zone.

Seider's 22 points in 33 games this season put him on track to break his current career high of 50 points, set in his rookie campaign. Detroit is still very happy he's on their side, but in weeks where he doesn't have any points at all, it's OK to ask more of him.

Hot: Dylan Cozens, C, Ottawa Senators

In three games, Cozens was front and center on the Senators with six assists and seven points. He was rocking alongside Drake Batherson, who had three goals and six points, while Tim Stutzle also had four goals and six points.

Cozens, 24, now has 10 goals and 24 points in 31 games. That puts him on a pace for 26 goals and 63 points, which would have him near his 31-goal, 68-point career-best showing from 2022-23 with the Buffalo Sabres.

Cozens gives Ottawa crucial depth as its second-line center, and he's still nowhere near his prime years. He's a part of the Senators' core, and at a $7.1-million annual salary, he's providing great value to the Sens.

Cold: Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars

Benn missed the start of the season due to injury, and it's not as if he's been terrible, with four goals and nine points in 14 games.

However, in three games this past week, the 36-year-old had zero points and was a minus-three while managing just one shot on net, while averaging 12:46 of ice time. The Stars have more reliable performers up front, but Benn's status as the longest-tenured Star means he's not going to be a healthy scratch anytime soon.

Hot: John Gibson, G, Detroit Red Wings

In his first year with the Red Wings, Gibson's .890 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average have not been especially encouraging.

But the 32-year-old had a banner week, going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, .971 SP and two shutouts, earing the second star of the week from the NHL. Gibson had a combined two shutouts in his past three years as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, so he has to be very happy with his play of late.

Gibson has another season on his contract at $6.4 million per year, and Detroit GM Steve Yzerman is undoubtedly pleased by what he's seen from Gibson this week. It's true his three wins came against subpar teams, including the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks, but they don't much care how you win, so long as you win.

