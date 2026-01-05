Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: Sidney Crosby Rolls Back The Years, Leafs' Rielly Struggles

Two veteran superstars and one goalie at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics are undoubtedly three of the hottest competitors in the NHL this past week.

Once players get beyond a certain age – for argument's sake, let's say it's the 30-year-old plateau – fans and media are accustomed to seeing a slow-but-steady dropoff in play. But as we're seeing with Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who were named the first and second stars of the past week, age can be nothing but a number.

With that said, here are the NHL's hot and cold players for the week beginning Dec. 29:

Hot: Nikita Kucherov, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have won seven straight, and Kucherov led the way this past week.

In three games, the Russian right winger led all NHLers with seven assists and 10 points, and he was a plus-6 while averaging 18:19 of ice time.

With 39 assists and 59 points in 37 games, Kucherov is on pace for an 82-assist, 124-point season. He's fourth in the Art Ross Trophy race as the league's top point-producer, but more importantly, he's helped the Bolts climb atop the Atlantic Division.

There's no sign of a slowdown in the 32-year-old's game. Kucherov is as crafty as ever, and this week, he's shown that he's still the Lightning's top offensive force.

Cold: Morgan Rielly, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have been better of late, but the same can't be said for veteran Leafs defenseman Rielly.

In three games this past week, Rielly averaged 23:15 of ice time – more than his season average of 22:00 – but had an ugly minus-5 rating while posting only one assist. His most recent game was his worst, as he was a minus-four against the New York Islanders, and was on the ice for the Isles' overtime-winning goal from young star D-man Matthew Schaefer.

In the absence of injured Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev, Toronto coach Craig Berube clearly is leaning on Rielly more than he'd probably like. But in 40 games this season, Rielly is a minus-15 – his worst total in that department since he went minus-20 in 2016-17. That's just not acceptable.

He's never going to be looked at as a shutdown D-man, but Rielly has to be better in his own zone than he was this week. Otherwise, the Buds' playoff hopes are quickly going to circle the drain.

Hot: Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have struggled in recent weeks, but they're currently on a five-game win streak, and once again, Crosby is leading the charge for them.

The Pens icon put up eight points in four games this week, and Crosby was a league-best plus-7 in that span while averaging 18:10 of ice time.

Crosby has 23 goals and 45 points in 40 games this season, putting him on pace for a 48-goal, 94-point season. That would be an improvement – especially in the goals department – on his 33-goal, 91-point season in 2024-25. And of course, Crosby will be one of the most important players on Team Canada at the upcoming Olympics.

Just when you think the 38-year-old would be forgiven for slowing down, Crosby is showing he's still got plenty of gas in the tank. If the Penguins are to end their three-year Stanley Cup playoff drought, it will be because Crosby did more than his share of the heavy lifting.

Cold: Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings

Doughty was named to Team Canada at the Olympics, but if he were being judged by his play this week, he wouldn't have made the cut.

He was held off the scoresheet altogether in three games while posting a minus-six rating. And it wasn't as if he had only one or two tough games in the plus/minus department – in each of the three games, Doughty was a minus-two.

The Kings are still relying heavily on Doughty, as he averaged 23:14 this week. However, Doughty's 22:42 average ice time this season marks the third straight year his average has dropped.

His career achievements no doubt factored into being named to Canada's Olympic team, but the 36-year-old Doughty's status as an elite blueliner is starting to wither and fray. And if he doesn't improve his play sometime soon, the Kings could see their post-season hopes go down in flames.

Hot: Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins

Swayman's undergoing a bounce-back season for the Bruins after a subpar 2024-25 campaign.

He was stellar this past week, posting a 2-0-1 record in three appearances. In all three games, Swayman had a goals-against average of 2.00 or better and a save percentage of .939 or better.

Swayman was named to Team USA's Olympic roster on Friday, but with a .906 season SP and a 2.80 GAA, he's not considered a front-runner for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best netminder. But this week, the 27-year-old turned it up a notch.

And while Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck is the front-runner to be the Americans' starter in net at the Games, if Swayman maintains the pace from the past week over the next month, Swayman could wind up being the Americans' No. 1 option between the pipes.

