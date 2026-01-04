Who Would Be On Russia's Hockey Team For The 2026 Olympics If They Weren't Banned?

Russia has not been a part of the international hockey scene since 2022 when it invaded Ukraine. Belarus is out of action as well.

We don't know when they'll be coming back, but we do know there's no way they'll be in Milan for the Olympic hockey tournament. But with Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland having named their roster for the Games, we can speculate on what Russia's roster would look like if they were participating.

There's a serious lack of depth on the roster, especially down the middle and on defense, but their goaltending would be as good as anyone's.

Watch today's video column for the full roster graphic.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.