Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL After The First Games Of The Playoffs

Players on the Sabres, Canadiens and Wild were red-hot in Game 1, while a star on Dallas and Utah can't let a cold showing drag their team down.
Every play, let alone every game, in the playoffs is crucial to an NHL team's Stanley Cup aspirations.
We saw that in the first two days of the 2026 post-season, where some players' heroics helped lift their team to victory, and others' struggles stood out like a sore thumb.
If players don't step up and fall into a cold streak right now, they will be in the spotlight when a team and its fan base tries to identify what went wrong when they're out of the playoffs.
While there isn't a large sample size in this week's chronicle of who's been red-hot and ice-cold, those who stood out in the seven of eight Game 1 matchups over the weekend deserve the spotlight already.
Hot: Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens needed big efforts from their youngsters if they were to beat the favored Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
A big effort is exactly what they got from Slafkovsky, who netted his first career playoff hat trick to push Montreal past Tampa 4-3 in overtime.
If there was a blemish for Slafkovsky Sunday, it was that he was a minus-1. But he became the first-ever Canadiens player to score three power-play playoff goals, and his third goal was the overtime-winner.
Slafkovsky generated a career-best 30 goals this season, but his stellar play in Game 1 is what will resonate with Habs fans desperate to see Montreal have a long playoff run.
With every goal he scores, Slafkovsky further endears himself to Canadiens supporters – and he's starting things off in the post-season with a bang.
Cold: Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
In Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Oettinger allowed five goals on 28 shots for an .821 save percentage.
Oettinger was flat-out outplayed by young Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt, and although his Stars teammates didn't give him much offensive support in a 6-1 loss, Oettinger didn't do his part to give Dallas a chance to win.
Stars fans will recall former Dallas coach Peter DeBoer throwing Oettinger under the bus after last season's Western Conference final series against Edmonton, but the truth is Oettinger had a save percentage of .889 or worse in four of five games against the Oilers. And if Oettinger cannot turn things around against Minnesota by the next game, they need to go to backup Casey DeSmith.
Hot: Jesper Wallstedt G, Minnesota Wild
The Wild had the luxury of two valid choices to start in net for them against the Stars, and Minnesota coach John Hynes chose to go with the 23-year-old Wallstedt for his first-ever playoff start. Wallstedt rewarded Hynes for his faith in him by turning aside 27 of 28 Dallas shots for a .964 save percentage.
At some point in this post-season, Hynes could lean on veteran Filip Gustavsson to steady the ship. But Wallstedt's standout showing Saturday assures him of starting Game 2 on Monday.
Wallstedt had a terrific regular season, putting up a .916 save percentage and 2.61 GAA in 35 appearances. But while it's still early, if Wallstedt plays the rest of the playoffs as well as he played in Game 1, he could be Minnesota's post-season MVP.
Cold: Clayton Keller, RW, Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth played their first playoff game in franchise history Sunday, losing 4-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
But the game was even closer than the score indicated, as the Mammoth pulled out to a 2-1 lead in the second period before allowing Vegas to score the next three goals, including an empty-netter to kill off any comeback attempt.
They didn't get any offense from Keller, who was held off the scoresheet while posting a minus-three rating – tied for the worst plus/minus mark of any NHLer over the weekend.
Keller is Utah's captain and the team's second-highest-paid forward at $7.15 million annually, so he's in the spotlight come rain or shine.
It will take a team effort to beat Vegas and any team in the quest for the Cup. How Keller responds in Game 2 will be a burning question for everyone watching the series.
Hot: Tage Thompson, RW, Buffalo Sabres
In a tough Game 1 game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, the Sabres squeezed into the win column with a 4-3 victory.
No Sabres player was more productive than Thompson, who generated a pair of goals and three points as well as a plus-3 rating to lead Buffalo to the ‘W’.
Thompson's burst of offense kicked off the Sabres' comeback from a 2-0 deficit, scoring twice in a 3:42 span during the third period. Thompson then assisted on star winger Alex Tuch's empty-net goal, which proved to be the game-winner.
Like most of his Sabres teammates, this was Thompson's first-ever playoff game. With his offensive production, Thompson took much of the pressure off the rest of Buffalo's roster.
Like Keller, Thompson is his team's second-highest-paid forward, but unlike Keller, Thompson delivered beyond expectations.
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