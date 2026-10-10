Why Bobrovsky's Hunt For First Win With Maple Leafs Shouldn't Overshadow His Respectable Play

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'We Need To Help Out Bob': Sergei Bobrovsky Must Wait Longer For First Win, Kept Maple Leafs Alive In Shootout Loss To Golden Knights

Sergei Bobrovsky still awaits his first win with the Toronto Maple Leafs, despite being the focal point of the team's effort to get a point against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-3 shootout loss on Thursday.