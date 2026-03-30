Why Bruce Cassidy Would Be An Excellent Fit For The Maple Leafs

The Vegas Golden Knights made a bold coaching move on Sunday. But the firing of coach Bruce Cassidy creates a golden opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make their own coaching change.
You have to hand it to Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon – when he makes a decision, it doesn't matter what time of year it is.
McCrimmon is clearly unafraid to change course suddenly and go full steam ahead in a new direction. And so while Sunday's firing of Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was surprising to some, we've got to say it fits in perfectly as part of the Golden Knights' competitive M.O.
The Knights' bold decision created an opportunity for the Maple Leafs. Because the smartest thing they can do right now is to hire Cassidy to replace coach Craig Berube.
Now, we're very respectful of Berube and the task he had to try and get this Leafs team to turn the corner and evolve into a true Cup threat. They won their second playoff round in two decades last season, after all, and they nearly eliminated the eventual Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, ultimately falling in seven games.
But Berube had to make do with a less-talented team this season, and these final handful of Toronto's regular-season games are very likely going to be agonizing as Berube watches, seemingly helpless to it all.
Unfortunately, Berube hasn't been able to show he could keep this team fighting after a slow start to the season. So it's time for a change.
That's why hiring Cassidy makes sense for the Leafs. He'd be a new voice who would build on what Berube and GM Brad Treliving have tried to get out of the squad.
Cassidy brings Cup-winning experience. He brings structure and discipline. And he brings knowledge of not one, but two successful teams in the Golden Knights and Boston Bruins.
Under Cassidy for parts of six seasons, the Bruins were one of the most frequent hitters in the NHL, had some of the best special teams, were stingy on defense and were above-average scorers. They had a blend of feisty play and star talents, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
Cassidy's Golden Knights didn't hit as often as his Bruins did, but they were top-level shot blockers, allowed few chances and shots against and were a top-10 team in goals-for per game. What caused much of his firing this season was poor goaltending, although the team's offense wasn't consistent enough, either.
Part of Treliving's mission with the Leafs was to change the DNA and add some snot. But Toronto has some high-level stars, such as Auston Matthews and William Nylander, along with John Tavares and Matthew Knies as part of its forward core. Cassidy has largely dealt with that roster blend in Boston and Vegas.
Cassidy has done it all, and hiring him right away removes the possibility a rival team hires him sooner than later. So bringing Cassidy aboard immediately is a must for Leafs GM Brad Treliving.
Ask yourself – if the shoe were on the other foot and it were the Golden Knights who wanted a coach the Leafs fired, do you think McCrimmon & Co. would stop for a millisecond and not hire that coach right away? We don't. The Knights are famous for their cold-blooded actions, and there's really nothing inherently wrong with that approach.
So the lesson is the same for the Maple Leafs and Cassidy. Hire him now, get him familiar with the roster, and have a plan for success in place over the summer once he settles in. Or sit back, do nothing, hope Berube turns the squad around next season and watch the pool of coaching candidates slowly dry up.
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