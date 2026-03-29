Vegas Golden Knights Display Cold-Blooded Ruthlessness Again With Cassidy Firing

However, I'm just not sure I'd ever want either of them signing my paychecks. Because it seems the moment they feel like they have a better option, regardless of what you've accomplished, they'll cast you aside like you're former Knights coach Gerard Gallant. Perhaps that's as it should be.
This is professional sports, after all, and teams are in the business of winning. And nobody takes that business more seriously than the Golden Knights.
Who knows whether their constant musical chairs with draft picks, prospects, roster players and coaches puts them any closer to winning. The point is that the Golden Knights make the statement that they want to win - every year - and there's nothing wrong with that.
For more, watch the video column above.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.