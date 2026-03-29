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Vegas Golden Knights Display Cold-Blooded Ruthlessness Again With Cassidy Firing

Ken Campbell
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With the decision to fire coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights display yet again just how cold-blooded and ruthless they are.

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon and president George McPhee are both really good guys. I know both of them, and they're warm, engaging and really smart.

However, I'm just not sure I'd ever want either of them signing my paychecks. Because it seems the moment they feel like they have a better option, regardless of what you've accomplished, they'll cast you aside like you're former Knights coach Gerard Gallant. Perhaps that's as it should be.

That ideology was put to practice when they sent coach Bruce Cassidy packing, making way for John Tortorella.

This is professional sports, after all, and teams are in the business of winning. And nobody takes that business more seriously than the Golden Knights.

Who knows whether their constant musical chairs with draft picks, prospects, roster players and coaches puts them any closer to winning. The point is that the Golden Knights make the statement that they want to win - every year - and there's nothing wrong with that.

For more, watch the video column above.

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