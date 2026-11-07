Why Canada And USA Are Wearing IIHF Jerseys For Women’s World Championships

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 3:00 PM
Hockey Canada and USA Hockey had the option of wearing jerseys that were designed with the IIHF, but both held out looking to wear the uniforms produced by their separate partnerships. A Swiss court ruled in September that the IIHF has exclusive rights for jerseys worn at international competitions.
When the 2026 women’s IIHF World Championships opened in Denmark, Canada and USA looked different. Not in their dominance on-ice, but in the jerseys they were wearing.
Canada and USA’s use of generic jerseys instead of ones designed by Hockey Canada and USA Hockey has come under debate as North America’s two governing bodies clashed with the IIHF over what jerseys they’d be permitted to wear.
Nike had previously been the IIHF's official jersey provider, a deal that was originally slated to end after the conclusion of the 2026 women’s World Championships originally scheduled for Spring, 2026.
When the PWHL successfully advocated for a change to the IIHF’s international calendar to accommodate their playoffs schedule however — switching the women’s World Championship from the spring to November — it placed the tournament outside Nike’s contractual term.
Due to this, the IIHF went to work to find a new jersey sponsor for the women’s World Championships, now scheduled in November in Denmark.
Rather than switch to the IIHF’s supplier, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey sought the right to use the jerseys they’d designed with Bauer and CCM respectively, companies they’d signed separate commercial deals with beyond the scope of IIHF competition.
Both Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have jerseys produced by these companies available for sale through their organizational websites, but were not permitted by the IIHF to wear those jerseys in competition. A Swiss court ruled in September that the IIHF has exclusive rights for all jerseys worn at international competitions.
Instead of using IIHF-supplied jerseys, as they have done in past international tournaments, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey engaged in legal proceedings with the IIHF, challenging the IIHF’s rights to control what jerseys are worn during IIHF tournaments and the commercial use and sale of the IIHF jerseys. Those arguments were heard by Handelsgericht des Kantons Zürich, a Swiss commercial court who ruled in the IIHF’s favor.
At past competitions, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey, both complied with the IIHF’s supplier to wear Nike produced jerseys at the 2026 Olympics in Milan and the 2025 World Championships in Czechia.
Due to the conflict, all of the 10 nations in competition at the 2026 women’s World Championships are wearing jerseys from the IIHF’s supplier. SP Apparel, which also produces jerseys for the PWHL, NHL, and previous international iterations, produced the jerseys at their factory in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
In fact, the jerseys worn by all 10 teams at the women’s World Championship in Denmark are using the same fabric worn in the NHL this season.
Ultimately, the issue was not between the jersey producer and associations. Rather, it was between the IIHF, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey.
thehockeynews.comCanada Will be Forced To Wear Generic IIHF Designed Jerseys At The World ChampionshipsDue to an ongoing conflict surrounding commercial rights of jerseys, Canada's national women's team will be forced to wear generic IIHF designed jerseys at the World Championships when they begin November 6.
Why Canada And USA Are Wearing Generic Jerseys
Within the court filings, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey’s registered trademarks, including all past logos and jersey designs, and official marks of both organizations were outlined. A generic alternative of Canada and USA’s jerseys, nearly identical to those they are currently wearing, was also presented.
The option however, still existed for Hockey Canada and USA Hockey to participate in jersey design with the IIHF with designs for their new jerseys, but both held out looking to wear the uniforms produced by their separate partnerships.
All other eight countries fully participated in the design of their countries jersies with SP Apparel.
Hockey Canada and USA Hockey did not allow any design element they believed was part of their intellectual property to be utilized by the IIHF in the designs. The lack of participation in the design process in part explains Canada’s assertion that they did not see the jerseys prior to arriving in Denmark.
“Due to ongoing discussions with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) relating to the commercial rights of its Member National Associations, Hockey Canada has been advised that our National Women's Team must wear a jersey designed by the IIHF and its jersey supplier at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship,” Hockey Canada wrote in a statement.
“While we have yet to see the jersey Canada will be playing in… our team remains focused on the tournament and representing our country proudly on and off the ice.”
Canada did however, see the mock up provided in Swiss court documents that closely resemble the jerseys the nation is wearing at the 2026 World Championships.
thehockeynews.comFans Get First Look At Players In Canada And USA's Generic IIHF Designed JerseysDue to an ongoing conflict between Hockey Canada, USA Hockey, and the IIHF surrounding commercial rights for jerseys, Canada and USA are being forced to wear generic jerseys. The first look at those sweaters on players has dropped, and reviews are mixed.
When asked for confirmation on whether or not they had seen the jersey designs prior to arriving in Denmark, as well as if Hockey Canada took the opportunity to participate in the design of the new jerseys, Hockey Canada provided the following statement to The Hockey News.
"Canada's National Women's Team arrived in Denmark on Nov. 1, and as stated on Nov. 4, we had not yet seen the jersey our team would wear at Women's Worlds," Hockey Canada wrote.
"At this time, our priority is supporting the Federations and athletes competing in the IIHF Women's World Championship 2026, but we are committed to working together in the spirit of cooperation with the IIHF to find a constructive path forward and strengthen our sport."
USA Hockey was also contacted for comment regarding the opportunity to provide input into the design of the jerseys being worn in Denmark, but had not responded at the time of publication.
USA Hockey did publish a statement on social media prior to the opening of the 2026 World Championships.
"While our Women’s National Team will be wearing the jersey required by the IIHF for the Women’s World Championship, it is not the official USA Hockey National Team jersey, which we were not allowed to wear."
While it was a requirement to wear IIHF-approved jerseys, the opportunity for both national associations to contribute to the design existed.
Regardless of what they are wearing, Team USA, which is the reigning World Champions and Olympic gold medalists, as well as Team Canada, who won silver at those competitions, remain the frontrunners for gold yet again in Denmark.
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