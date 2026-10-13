Has Quinn Hughes' Uncertain Future Validated Canucks' Trade Decision?

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 4:00 PM
When the Minnesota Wild acquired star defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks last season, there was a clear risk that Hughes wouldn't stick around beyond the term of his current contract. Where do both teams stand nearly one year after the blockbuster trade?
When you're an NHL GM, not every move you make is guaranteed to pay off the way you'd hoped it would.
In fact, so long as the majority of moves you make develop into positives for your organization, you're doing better than many people ever do in the role.
This is something that's important to bear in mind when news continues to unfold regarding the future of Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes.
The 26-year-old was acquired last season from the Vancouver Canucks, and at the time that trade was made, Canucks executive Jim Rutherford spoke in ominous terms about Hughes not intending to remain in Vancouver once his current contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.
With every passing day that Hughes fails to sign a long-term contract extension with the Wild, it proves Rutherford was right to pull the trigger on a Hughes trade.
Although Minnesota GM Bill Guerin will be criticized if Hughes moves on from the Wild at season's end, the truth – at least, from this writer's perspective – is that Guerin was right to step up and try to make a deal for one of hockey's premier blueliners.
The price for Hughes was steep — including up-and-coming defenseman Zeev Buium, center Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and Minnesota's first-round pick in the 2026 draft — but given how few NHL defensemen have the skill set Hughes has, it's not surprising to see Rutherford and Canucks brass were able to demand a major haul for him.
If Guerin wasn't the one who paid that price, there would've been multiple teams prepared to offer Vancouver a similar package.
thehockeynews.comWild Reward GM Bill Guerin For Transformative Work With Multi-Year ExtensionThe Minnesota Wild haven't had a wealth of success as a franchise, but that's changing thanks in no small part to GM Bill Guerin's bold moves. Guerin is the reigning GM of the year, he just got a contract extension, and he could be making even bigger moves to make the Wild a true Stanley Cup threat.
Now, if it turns out that Quinn was only ever going to sign with the New Jersey Devils to join his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes, Rutherford wound up doing very well for the Canucks.
When a player limits the long-term market for himself to just one team, that team would be foolish to squander their leverage and hand over more assets than necessary. So Rutherford could've done much worse than the trade package Guerin delivered to them.
But even if Hughes doesn't sign long-term in Minnesota, it was still worth the big swing from Guerin. While Brock Faber is currently out of the lineup with a skull fracture, Guerin still built one of the most dominant pairings in the NHL with Hughes skating alongside him, and there's no doubt they'll be just as good when he returns.
Even without Faber, Hughes' injection to the Wild lineup elevates those around him, as we've seen with captain Jared Spurgeon's early-season success on the top pairing. The 36-year-old has a goal and five points in six games with a plus-4 rating on Hughes' right side.
Picking him up from Vancouver also ensured Hughes wouldn't be traded to a Minnesota rival. Can you imagine what would've happened if the Dallas Stars acquired Hughes, and the effect it would’ve had on the balance of power in the Central Division?
If Hughes is wearing a Devils jersey a year from now, there will be plenty of people arguing that Guerin and the Wild were wrong to trade for Hughes. But I won't be one of them.
Regardless of Hughes' future in Minnesota, you have to admire the guts it took to acquire him and give the Wild the type of first-rate blueliners extremely few NHL teams employ.
Now, even for a short time, the Wild have the horses to be true Cup-front-runners. That's the name of the game for any NHL GM, and that's why Guerin should be praised for having the stones to step up and win now.
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