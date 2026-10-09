Why Mammoth's Dylan Guenther Should Be Considered A Rocket Richard Trophy Threat

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 7:06 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 7:06 PM
Dylan Guenther has been on a steady rise as one of the NHL's best young snipers. With a solid start to the 2026-27 season, could the Utah Mammoth winger already challenge for the goal-scoring title?
Dylan Guenther has shown year-over-year progression, and when he exploded for 40 goals last season and helped guide the Utah Mammoth to a playoff berth, he truly announced himself to the NHL.
But Guenther is not done just yet, as evidenced by his three goals and six points to start the 2026-27 NHL season, cementing himself as a true threat to score 50 goals and compete for the 'Rocket' Richard Trophy.
Several elements of Guenther's game make him so proficient at scoring, but the most obvious is his shot. It's heavy, accurate, and his release is lightning-quick. Guenther can fire a heavy one-timer and show off a quick catch-and-shoot release, but his underrated skill is creating his own shooting lanes.
Guenther is a high-volume shooter. In 2025-26, he ranked 18th in shots on goal and ranked in the 97th percentile in shots from the mid-range, according to NHL EDGE.
The 23-year-old also isn't afraid to score in or around the net. Last season, Guenther ranked in the 83rd percentile in shots from high-danger areas. NHL EDGE considers a high-danger location to be either in the crease or just outside it.
When you combine his high shot volume, the locations from which he shoots the puck, and his 93rd-percentile average shot speed, there really aren't any holes in Guenther's scoring bag.
This season, Guenther is off to an even better start. He ranks in the 98th percentile in shots on goal, the 96th percentile from the mid-range, and the 87th percentile in average shot speed.
His three goals this season came from a back-door tap-in after he drove the net hard, a goal after he walked down the right wing, and a one-timer from the left flank.
thehockeynews.comMulti-Talented Marksman: Mammoth's Guenther Staying Hungry In Pursuit Of GreatnessDylan Guenther put in plenty of 'underground' work to hone his blistering shot, and NHL goalies – plus their goalposts – are paying the price. Now, he's out to add other dimensions to his already-dangerous game.
All of the skill he possesses with his shot makes him dangerous, but his tools extend further. Despite his willingness to shoot, Guenther has put up 33 assists in the past two seasons. He's proven on multiple occasions that he can use his shot as deception to open passing lanes.
Highlighted by his assist against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Guenther faked a one-timer before sliding the puck into the slot to Nick Schmaltz, who then combined with Logan Cooley to score.
Another key part of his game is his transition offense, which relies on speed, and the former ninth-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft can fly. His pace is a real asset that pushes defenders back, giving him space to shoot through them on the rush or cut in from his off-wing.
In 2025-26, Guenther ranked in the 85th percentile in max skating speed, the 94th percentile in skating bursts faster than 22 miles per hour, the 97th percentile in skating bursts between 20 and 22 miles per hour, and the 94th percentile in skating bursts between 18 and 20 miles per hour.
When you look at Guenther's stats this year, you'll see all his goals and points come on the power play. That could be troubling when projecting whether a player's pace is sustainable. Still, everything Guenther has shown previously suggests his 5-on-5 offense will return quickly, and if the power-play success continues, he’ll be on board for a major offensive season.
Guenther's line with Anders Lee and Logan Cooley currently has an expected goals percentage of 64.7 percent, according to MoneyPuck.com. The blend also bodes well for Guenther's game. Lee is one of the NHL's best net-front presences, often drawing the attention of several players.
Cooley is a terrific playmaker whose skating opens up the game. We’ve mentioned Guenther’s ability to create his own offense before, but he can also work his way to open ice, frequently getting lost from the opponent’s defense.
Boasting a 6-foot-1 frame, weighing 191 pounds, with long, fast skating strides, quick hands, and a powerful shot, Guenther has the makings of a 'Rocket' Richard Trophy candidate.
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