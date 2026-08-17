2021 NHL Re-Draft: Johnston To Sabres At No. 1, Knies To Ducks

The 2021 NHL Draft featured high-end talent at all three positions, headlined by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston. Owen Cameron takes a look at what changes would be made if general managers across the league had a second chance to make their picks.
The 2021 NHL Draft class was perceived as one of the weakest of the last 10 years due to the lack of superstar talent that it produced.
While that may be true, what this class does bring is a crop of high-end players who have fit the roles their teams have asked them to fulfill.
Considering the talent, organizational fit, and positional need for each franchise, this exercise aims to explore what each team selecting in the top-10 of the 2022 draft would do if they were given a second chance.
1. Buffalo Sabres: Wyatt Johnston, Center
Original Pick: Owen Power, Defenseman
While Owen Power has done a great job with the Buffalo Sabres, it’s hard to deny what Wyatt Johnston has become. He's the only player in this class with 100 or more career goals, and has been a pivotal part of the Dallas Stars' success in the playoffs.
Johnston would slide into the Sabres’ first-line center spot and would allow them to be more flexible with their lines, as they have multiple players like Tage Thompson and Konsta Helenius who can play both center and wing.
2. Seattle Kraken: Owen Power, Defenseman
Original Pick: Matty Beniers, Center
Owen Power only falls down one spot in this experiment into the laps of the Seattle Kraken, who need another high-end defenseman. Power took major strides last season and there's an argument to be made that he's become one of the best shutdown defensemen in the entire NHL.
He already has a 40-point season under his belt, but Power took on a much more defensive role with how much surrounding firepower the Sabres had last season. This pick would give the Kraken a future No.1 defenseman who can shut down the top opposing players and is capable of playing 25 minutes a night.
3. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Knies, Left Wing
Original Pick: Mason McTavish, Center
Drafted 57th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies has grown into a power-winger who can drive offense and also drive people into the boards. Knies already has two 20-plus goal seasons, and although the Leafs struggled heavily last year, he still finished with a career-high 66 points.
Knies fits a lot of what the Anaheim Ducks saw when they traded for Cutter Gauthier and when they drafted Beckett Sennecke. Knies has the size, tenacity, and skill to succeed in the playoffs, and he fits the fast-paced identity that Joel Quenneville loves to play.
4. New Jersey Devils: Josh Doan, Right Wing
Original Pick: Luke Hughes, Defenseman
Josh Doan is exactly what the New Jersey Devils need right now. He’s a versatile player who can find success up and down the lineup, where he brings so many different elements to the game. Doan is gritty and isn't afraid to get in your face, fight for pucks, all while producing offensively.
Doan was a large part of Buffalo’s high-octane offense, finishing with 25 goals and 52 points. He was also great in the playoffs for Buffalo, where his style of play shines. He would be a great complementary piece for Jack Hughes and would make his life much easier every shift.
5. Columbus Blue Jackets: Simon Edvinsson, Defenseman
Original Pick: Kent Johnson, Center
Simon Edvinsson brings similar elements that Power does, but can potentially surpass him if he sticks around with the Detroit Red Wings alongside Moritz Seider. The Columbus Blue Jackets already have the offensive firepower from the blueline with Zach Werenski, and with this pick, they get an elite shutdown guy with size.
Edvinsson isn’t going to produce a lot of points, but you know what to expect from him on any given night. He could be a great option on the Blue Jackets’ penalty kill in this experiment and would be able to log a ton of minutes.
6. Detroit Red Wings: Matty Beniers, Center
Original Pick: Simon Edvinsson, Defenseman
Matty Beniers takes a sizeable fall from his initial draft slot in this exercise, but now he goes to a situation with the Red Wings where he isn’t looked at as the future of the franchise like he was with the Kraken.
The Red Wings lack center depth, and Beniers would fix that. He put up 20 goals and 50 points last season and could fit into a much more defined role in Detroit rather than trying to be a No. 1 pivot with Seattle.
7. San Jose Sharks: Dylan Guenther, Right Wing
Original Pick: William Eklund, Left Winger
Dylan Guenther has turned into one of the most promising young goal-scorers in the NHL. The San Jose Sharks aren’t lacking young talent, but Guenther fits their timeline and gives them a true sharpshooter, which is one of the few things they need.
Behind Macklin Celebrini's 45 goals, the next closest scorer was Will Smith, who had 24. Guenther’s 40 goals last season would be an insane improvement within the Sharks’ lineup, and the potential of all three playing together would give them one of the most dangerous lines in the NHL.
8. Los Angeles Kings: Brandt Clarke, Defenseman
Original Pick: Brandt Clarke, Defenseman
Nothing changes for the Los Angeles Kings in this experiment as they stick with Brandt Clarke, who they recently signed to a five-year, $37-million contract. He took some time to find his game, but he’s started to become more than just an offensive-defenseman.
The 23-year-old has started to build a foundation in his own zone, and the Kings are slowly giving more opportunities to grow and potentially become a No.1 defenseman in the NHL.
Clarke put up 40 points last season on a Kings team that was 29th in goals-for last season. As the team grows, you can expect Clarke’s numbers to spike. With his two-way game developing, he’s slowly turning himself into a top-pair defenseman.
9. Arizona Coyotes: Luke Hughes, Defenseman
Original Pick: Dylan Guenther, Right Winger
Luke Hughes has hovered around 40 points every season and has proven he can hang in the NHL. He has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons with the New Jersey Devils, and his long-term health is a concern, but he's got a strong foundation of tools that are worth betting on.
Hughes is a solid puck-mover who can make plays at the blueline. The now Utah Mammoth would get a solid player who can help get the puck out of their end, while being a focal point for the team in the offensive zone.
10. Ottawa Senators: William Eklund, Left Wing
Original Pick: Tyler Boucher, Right Winger
Tyler Boucher is the only top-10 pick in this draft who hasn’t played a single game in the NHL. It's safe to say that the Ottawa Senators would definitely like a second chance to make this pick.
Considering they traded the ninth pick in the 2026 NHL draft to the Sharks for William Eklund, the Senators clearly have had interest in him. He’s a great playmaker who can help set up Tim Stutzle and the rest of the talent in their forward group.
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