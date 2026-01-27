Why The Canucks Should Trade Thatcher Demko This Season

In a league that values great goaltending, Allvin will likely be able to get quite the trade package in return for Demko. That said, Demko's salary rises from $5 million this season to $8.5 million for the next three years, and given his issues staying healthy, Allvin may not be able to get as much on the trade market as he might've earlier in Demko's career. Any interested team would take a chance on him recovering from this latest nagging injury and playing out the new contract without issues.