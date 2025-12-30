Will Steven Stamkos Be An All-Time Top-10 NHL Scorer?

At a time in the NHL when it's probably been more difficult to score goals than ever before, Steven Stamkos is really, really good at it. Still.

With two goals on Monday night in the Nashville Predators' win over the Utah Mammoth, Stamkos put himself to within one of becoming the 22nd player in NHL history to hit the 600 mark.

And he's on something of a heater at the moment, helping to propel the Predators back into the playoff picture with nine goals in his past nine games.

Projecting ahead, where will Stamkos be on the all-time goals list when his career is said and done? Does he hit the 700 mark and put himself in the top 10 all-time?

Watch today's video column up above for more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.