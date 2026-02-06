William Nylander Faces Career-Defining Moments With Sweden And Maple Leafs

Nylander doesn't have to be the next coming of Mark Messier, guaranteeing wins and following through on them for Sweden and Toronto. But he has to break down opponents with his vision and craftiness with the puck, and do it relentlessly. He's shown good focus in Toronto, but the Olympics are a different beast. He cannot let up, or Sweden will be out of the tournament nearly as quickly as they were at the 4 Nations Face-Off, when two overtime losses cost them a place in the final.