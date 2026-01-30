William Nylander Ready To Help Maple Leafs Against Canucks, Details Recovery From Groin Injury And Excitement For Olympics

VANCOUVER — William Nylander says he's fully healthy to make his return to the lineup when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Toronto head coach Craig Berube said there was a "good chance" that Nylander would return from a seven-game absence due to a recurrence of a groin injury that kept him out for six games prior.
Nylander skated on the second line in a familiar spot alongside John Tavares and Matias Maccelli. Toronto's top scorer was also back on the team's top power-play unit for the full practice session at Rogers Arena.
Nylander, who has 17 goals and 31 assists in 37 games this season detailed why he wasn't able to come back for the club's 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, why he's not worried about the injury popping up, the team's current six-game losing streak and being healthy enough to represent Sweden at the 2026 Olympics early next month.
So what were you looking for? What allows you to say, I wasn't good enough to play in Seattle, but I'm good for making it tomorrow?
Well, first of all, like I hadn't skated 100% before the Seattle game. So, I mean, I was able to skate 100% yesterday in that morning skate. So we'll see how that feels after a day. And on another day, I'm 100% like practice skate. So it builds it up to the point where I can play.
How hard was it to be patient from this, just given that it was an aggravation, and then you kind of have to just make sure,kind of nip it in the bud and not have it happen again?
Yeah, I mean, first time around it felt like, you know, and then it happened again, same thing, so that was pretty frustrating. But, you know, the best way to take care of it is the way I'm doing it now, and, you know, hopefully it's something in the back of your mirror.
How much are you worried about it popping up again?
No, I feel great.
How much have you missed playing?
Yeah, it's been, I've missed so many games this year. Most I've ever missed, so it's been very tough, you know. I love being out there every night. So it'll be nice to hopefully be out there tomorrow night.
How different or, I guess, tough is the schedule this year? It's really condensed. Do you notice it?
I feel like when the schedule started getting crazy is when I kind of got hurt. So I had like two weeks off and then I played a week and I had two weeks off. So, I mean, I haven't really been in the thick of it yet. But, I mean, coming back from Olympic break, I'll feel it for sure.
How much, at any point in that stretch, were the Olympics a doubt in your mind? Did it ever cross your mind?
No, I mean, I knew the injury of what it was, so I wasn't too worried about it.
How much was Sweden calling you to make sure you were okay?
Honestly, they just called me yesterday and asked if everything's good, and I said, yeah, everything's good. So they haven't really been calling too much.
I know you're focused on the NHL season right now, but how much are you looking forward to representing Sweden?
Yeah, I mean, I think that experience is going to be incredible, and playing with Team Sweden and playing against the best players in the world at an Olympics is something that doesn't happen too often. It'll be a first for me, so I'm going to be very excited for it.
Not being able to play is tough, I'm sure, but also while the team is going through this losing streak, how hard has that been to just watch from up top and not be able to help the team out that way?
Yeah, the first time we were cooking and playing really well. (Back) then it was nice to sit up there and watch everybody play really well, and now it's been a little bit frustrating. Obviously, we want to be out there and help the team try to win and stuff. So, yeah, it's been a little bit shitty sitting up there.
What are you looking at when you are forced to watch from up above? Are you analyzing the opponent? Are you looking at your teammates? How do you take in a game?
I'm just looking at it like how we're playing as a team. and, you know, yeah, it's basically what I'm looking at. And, you know, you see individuals when they have great games and make great plays and stuff like that.
The team's never really gone through this kind of stretch in your entire, like, Leafs career. What gives you confidence that you guys might be able to get out of this?
Yeah, I mean, we started like this. I remember having a stretch like this, and we got out of it. Now next time when we do get out of it, we've got to stay out of it.
For Canada, it's gold or disappointment. Silver would be a disappointment. Does it feel the same for Sweden?
Same for Sweden.
Same for Sweden?
Yeah.
Why?
Because, I mean, that's the one thing you go there for. I think going there, it's sort of a mindset not to be happy with a silver or a bronze. I mean, why are you going there?
You're going to be, I guess, depended on as one of the team's best players. and be headed on to drive the offense for Sweden. How does that sit with you being like the guy for Sweden?
Yeah, I mean, I'm fine with that, and I'm happy to be in that position for sure.