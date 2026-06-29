Winnipeg Jets Cannot Accept A Hellebuyck Trade That Starts A Retool

The Jets probably don't want to trade Hellebuyck, even in the wake of a substandard season from him. But if Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff does decide it's time to trade Hellebuyck, they're going to want pieces that can help the Jets win now, not retool or rebuild. After all, there would need to be an extremely good reason to move a superstar goalie with five years left on his contract who has not reportedly requested a trade.