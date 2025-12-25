World Juniors 2026: The Hockey News Predictions

The World Junior Championship is a marquee event on the hockey calendar, with NHL fans turning their attention to the future of the game and their favorite team's prospects while rooting for their national team.

Predicting the world juniors is a fun but often futile exercise. In our annual tradition at TheHockeyNews.com, we assemble a collection of our writers and editors to make their predictions.

From top players and the MVP to which teams will end the tournament with medals around their necks, we have predictions for what we think will happen from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Minnesota.

Here are the contributors who made some predictions:

Tony Ferrari (NHL Draft/Prospect Analyst)

Ryan Kennedy (Editor in Chief)

Jonathan Tovell (Deputy Managing Editor, Digital Media)

Adam Proteau (Senior Digital Correspondent)

Andre Leal (Digital Correspondent)

Eric Cruikshank (Digital Correspondent)

Julian Gaudio (Digital Correspondent)

Without further ado, let’s get to the predictions.

Top Forward

Unsurprisingly, Gavin McKenna is garnering plenty of love as the top forward at the World Junior Championship.

His pure skill and his track record of bludgeoning junior competition in the WHL make him an easy pick. Anton Frondell, James Hagens, Porter Martone and Michael Misa could also easily be justified by their high-end talent.

Ferrari: Anton Frondell, Sweden

Kennedy: Gavin McKenna, Canada

Tovell: Gavin McKenna, Canada

Proteau: James Hagens, USA

Leal: Gavin McKenna, Canada

Cruikshank: Porter Martone, Canada

Gaudio: Michael Misa, Canada

Top Defenseman

Cole Hutson and Zayne Parekh were the only two players to receive votes for top defenseman. Huston was the clear-cut favorite, though, with five of the seven votes.

Parekh and Huston have some of the most incredible offensive upside we've seen from defenders at the world juniors. Either one of them could be the top defender, but it's a bit of a wide-open class beyond those two.

Ferrari: Cole Hutson, USA

Kennedy: Cole Hutson, USA

Tovell: Cole Hutson, USA

Proteau: Cole Hutson, USA

Leal: Zayne Parekh, Canada

Cruikshank: Cole Hutson, USA

Gaudio: Zayne Parekh, Canada

Top Goalie

The runaway top goalie pick was Carter George, receiving six of the seven votes.

George was phenomenal last year for Canada. He was their lone bright spot. Despite Finnish netminder Petteri Rimpinen's unreal run last year, he received no votes. The only other goalie to get a vote was American Nick Kempf, who isn't the surefire starter.

Ferrari: Carter George, Canada

Kennedy: Carter George, Canada

Tovell: Carter George, Canada

Proteau: Nick Kempf, USA

Leal: Carter George, Canada

Cruikshank: Carter George, Canada

Gaudio: Carter George, Canada

World Juniors 2026: McKenna, Stenberg Headline NHL Draft Eligibles

The potential top three picks of the 2026 NHL draft will be on display for Canada and Sweden at the world juniors. But there are more draft-eligible prospects beyond them at the U-20 tournament.

MVP

The MVP race is wide open as McKenna is the only player to receive two votes.

Misa, Frondell, Hagens, Martone and Parekh all received one vote apiece. Parekh was the only defenseman to get a vote despite Hutson outpacing him in the top defenseman conversation.

Ferrari: Anton Frondell, Sweden

Kennedy: Gavin McKenna, Canada

Tovell: Gavin McKenna, Canada

Proteau: James Hagens, USA

Leal: Zayne Parekh, Canada

Cruikshank: Porter Martone, Canada

Gaudio: Michael Misa, Canada

Tournament All-Stars

The tournament all-stars are all over the place.

Frondell and Hagens are tied with five votes each, while McKenna comes in with 4. The forward group is pretty wide open with a couple of favorites up top.

The defense group is led by Hutson and Parekh, which wasn't a shock, but Adam Jiricek, Sascha Boumedienne and Harrison Brunicke getting involved showed there is a bit more depth to the top-end defenders than you'd expect.

Ferrari: F Anton Frondell, F Michael Misa, F James Hagens, D Cole Hutson, D Sascha Boumedienne, G Carter George

Kennedy: F Gavin McKenna, F Anton Frondell, F Will Horcoff, D Cole Hutson, D Adam Jiricek, G Carter George

Tovell: F Gavin McKenna, F Victor Eklund, F James Hagens, D Cole Hutson, D Harrison Brunicke, G Carter George

Proteau: F James Hagens, F Tij Iginla, F Gavin McKenna, D Cole Hutson, D Zayne Parekh, G Nick Kempf

Leal: F Gavin McKenna, F Anton Frondell, F James Hagens, D Zayne Parekh, D Cole Hutson, G Carter George

Cruikshank: F Porter Martone, F James Hagens, F Anton Frondell, D Zayne Parekh, D Cole Hutson, G Carter George

Gaudio: F Michael Misa, F Anton Frondell, F Porter Martone, D Zayne Parekh, D Adam Jiricek, G Carter George

Total Votes:

F: Frondell (5), Hagens (5), McKenna (4), Misa (2), Martone (2), Iginla, Eklund, Horcoff

D: Hutson (6), Parekh (4), Jiricek (2), Boumedienne, Brunicke

G: George (6), Kempf

Bronze Medal Game

Czechia is the popular pick for bronze, defeating the Americans in the bronze medal match three of the four times they were picked.

USA got the nod twice for bronze while Sweden got the one extra vote. Czechia's strong play over the last few years has made them a team people associate with the medal rounds much more regularly.

Ferrari: Czechia over USA

Kennedy: Czechia over USA

Tovell: Sweden over Czechia

Proteau: Czechia over Sweden

Leal: USA over Finland

Cruikshank: USA over Czechia

Gaudio: Czechia over USA

World Juniors 2026: Canada Comes Close To Finalizing Roster

As the Canadians cut three players from their world junior roster, they had mixed results in their first pre-tournament game against Sweden.

Gold Medal Game

Every person has Canada in the gold medal game with five votes as the winner. One voter selected Sweden, and the other chose USA over Canada for the two times they were picked to lose.

Canada's strong roster has everyone believing they will be back in the medals. They're poised to get back to their strong play at the world juniors.

Ferrari: Sweden over Canada

Kennedy: Canada over Sweden

Tovell: Canada over USA

Proteau: USA over Canada

Leal: Canada over Sweden

Cruikshank: Canada over Sweden

Gaudio: Canada over Sweden

Top photo by Allison Kennedy Davies

