World Juniors 2026: McKenna, Stenberg Headline NHL Draft Eligibles

We don't get to see all of the top NHL draft-eligible prospects at the U-20 World Junior Championship. This is a 19-year-old's tournament.

That's why it's so impressive when a 17- or 18-year-old draft-eligible player has a good tournament.

This year's world juniors could be quite the event when it comes to scouting the 2026 NHL draft. There is plenty of high-end draft-eligible talent, led by three players who could all be the top three picks: Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg and Keaton Verhoeff.

They are far from the only players to watch for the 2026 NHL draft. As of last week, there were 30 players still on their national rosters and eligible for this year's draft. While some will likely be cut in the days leading up to the tournament, and others are helping fill out some of the lower-end teams, the list is long.

Let's look at some of the best draft eligibles who will be at the world juniors this holiday season.

Gavin McKenna, LW, Canada

The uber-skilled left winger was one of Canada's best forwards at last year's event despite their disappointing result, so he is sure to be ready to help redeem the Canadian U-20 squad.

He's faced some adversity at Penn State, and he's been vocal about wanting to prove the doubters wrong on the biggest stage he could play on this season. The world juniors will be a great chance for McKenna to get his confidence back a bit and show he's still the most talented player available this June.

Ivar Stenberg, RW/LW, Sweden

This is Stenberg's first big chance to prove to North Americans he belongs in the same conversations as McKenna and others at the top of the class. Stenberg will be an integral piece to Sweden's forward group.

Alongside Anton Frondell (CHI) and Victor Eklund (NYI), Stenberg will be a large part of the offensive engine for a very good Swedish team. He will look to carry his impressive Swedish League play into the tournament and use his experience against men to put up big performances against U-20 talent.

Keaton Verhoeff, D, Canada

The 17-year-old defenseman has a legitimate shot at playing a top-four role for Canada at the world juniors, bringing his all-around game and versatile skill set to their blueline.

Verhoeff has the kind of size and mobility that teams covet, and with Canada's blueline still very much being a work in progress in terms of roles and pairings, Verhoeff has a chance to assert himself for a big role.

Verheoff has the defensive chops to hold his own, and his poise and escapability will be key when facing some of the harder forechecking teams, such as Finland and Czechia.

Carson Carels, D, Canada

There was quite a surprise when Carels was announced as part of Canada's training camp roster. Many assumed that when Canada made cuts, Carels could be the guy that they leave off the roster. That wasn't the case, however.

When Canada made their cuts, Carels remained on the roster. His skating and hard-working nature made him an asset they want around, even if it's just as an extra defenseman. If Carels does play, he could really boost his draft stock.

Adam Nemec, LW, Slovakia

With speed to pressure opposing players with and without the puck, an eager forechecking game and some really nice two-way habits. Nemec, along with club teammate Tomas Chrenko, will likely be paired together, and it will be Nemec who drives play.

Nemec is a well-rounded player who should be a very big piece of the Slovak squad over the next few years. He's the kind of player that coaches will appreciate more than fans in a lot of ways.

Alberts Smits, D, Latvia

Playing against men for much of the year in Finland, Smits will be one of the most interesting players to watch at the world juniors. He has excellent size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and his mobility is elite.

When he's played junior-aged competition, he's toyed with them at times, using his physical gifts to dominate. Smits can give the top-end teams fits and help Latvia to an upset or two. He's going to eat massive minutes for the Latvians.

Tomas Chrenko, C, Slovakia

When Chrenko is on his game, he's a very fun player to watch. His playmaking is center-focused, built on impressive vision and a deft touch. He's a bit undersized, but he is a willing physical combatant, throwing his weight around at times and trying to get involved in hunting down the puck.

Chrenko's biggest issue has been the inconsistency in his game. He can disappear at times. Chrenko will be a very important part of getting Slovakia into medal contention.

William Hakansson, D, Sweden

Hakansson is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive stud who will throw some hits, block some shots and thwart chances before they become dangerous. Hakansson's game isn't flashy or fun for the average fan, but it's a necessary element for any team.

With Sweden having plenty of firepower up front and on the back end, Hakansson is the perfect complement to their arsenal of offensive talent.

Adam Goljer, D, Slovakia

Slovakia has some really impressive draft-eligible players at the world juniors this year. Although Nemec and Chrenko will get most of the attention, Goljer might be the unsung hero on the blueline.

Thanks in large part to his no-nonsense defensive game and physical edge, Goljer will be an important role player for the Slovaks. They are going to be in tough against the top teams in this tournament, so Goljer will have to play his A-game.

Lars Steiner, RW, Switzerland

Although his offensive decision-making comes into question at times, Steiner finds success by outworking everyone, getting involved physically and simply playing with more dawg than the next guy.

Steiner isn't the biggest guy, but he plays with speed and creates chaos. There's a lot to like about what he brings to the game defensively, and at the junior level, his efforts translate to offensive chance generation. He's going to be a bright spot on a Swiss squad that might struggle.

Adam Novotny, RW/LW, Czechia

It will be important for Czechia to trust their young players in big moments to ensure it can keep up offensively. Novotny took a bit to get comfortable in the OHL, but he's been fully taking advantage of his speed and transition game.

He's a very good shooter who can score off the rush or find a pocket of space away from the puck to fire a quick snapshot. Novotny is one of the draft eligibles with the most to gain if he has a big performance at the world juniors.

Oliver Suvanto, C, Finland

A truck on skates, Suvanto is a beefy center who plays a smart two-way game while bringing some really nice skill and handling ability. His shot is quite good, and he can work a cycle as well as anyone in the class.

He's found success playing a role in the Liiga, becoming more comfortable offensively as the season wears on. Suvanto is the kind of player a coach doesn't have to worry about in any situation, and that should bode well for him on a Finnish team that will need a spark from time to time.

Viggo Bjorck, RW, Sweden

One of the most prolific offensive players in Swedish junior hockey over the last few seasons, Viggo Bjorck is a wizard with the puck. He has the hands to dangle opponents and the dual-threat offensive ability to make an impact as a shooter or playmaker.

Bjorck is the kind of offensive difference-maker who could help get Sweden over the hump in the elimination rounds, where they've struggled in recent years.

