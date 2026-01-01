World Juniors: Playmaker Adam Benak Looks To Carry OHL Success To Czechia

When you're a 5-foot-7, 152-pound hockey player, you better be skilled. Luckily for Czechia center Adam Benak, skill is not an issue.

Benak has been a point-per-game player at the world juniors heading into the medal round with four assists in four games. And if his junior career in North America is any indication, you can expect more to come this week.

Playing for USHL Youngstown in 2024-25, Benak led the Phantoms in scoring with 59 points in 56 games – the majority coming on assists. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Wild in 2025, which is already looking like a steal.

This year, he has played for the juggernaut Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL and been one of the top scorers in the league, despite missing games due to world junior duty.

"It's been good so far," Benak said of Brantford. "We want to win this year so we will do everything we can to do it. We will try our best, and I believe we will do it."

Going from one league to another clearly hasn't slowed Benak down, but he does see unique traits in both circuits.

"The USHL is more defensive and physical," he said. "The OHL is more skilled and more about offense. Both are very good leagues."

There's a very good chance Benak and the Bulldogs could win a league title this year, and they'd be a favorite to take the Memorial Cup as well, based on how things have gone so far. There's also a chance he and his Czech teammates will medal again at the world juniors.

"We had some pretty good age groups the past few years, and we'll try to continue that success this year," he said. "Czech hockey is getting better every year."

Funny enough, the international squad has a trio of Brantford players in the lineup. Along with Benak, the Bulldogs also boast defensemen Adam Jiricek and Vladimir Dravecky, making Benak's life in the OHL easier.

"It's good to have guys from my country," he said. "We can speak in our language, and we're helping each other because it's different to be in another country. I've had fun with them."

Dravecky is a prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, while Jiricek is a St. Louis prospect, having been selected 16th overall by the Blues in 2024. Jiricek has also been a monster offensively for Brantford.

"He's a leader on the ice and off the ice," Benak said. "I'm happy he's scoring so much and playing so well."

Now Benak and his Czech pals head into the world junior playoff round with an obvious mission. The Czechs have been an emerging force in the tourney lately, but a gold medal would be the capper. In Benak, they've got a true competitor with the skills to be a difference-maker.

"I try to work hard and help the team win," he said. "I can make my teammates better; I'm a playmaker. I'll do everything I can to win."

