Wyatt Johnston. Power-Play Specialist. Canadian Olympic Team?

There aren't a lot of ghost rosters for the Canadian OIympic team that include Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars. That's not right.

Like Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard and Matthew Schaefer, Johnston belongs on the team carrying Canada's colors in Milan. He is a top offensive player, one of the most dangerous in the league in the slot, and is a beast on the power play.

Couldn't you see this kid being the kind of guy who starts the tournament as an extra forward and then works his way onto the top two lines by the time things are said and done?

Canada would have the luxury of using Johnston only in offensive situations and power plays, where Johnston is currently without peer. Not just in Canada, but in the world. He's the only player in the NHL in double digits in power play goals, with 13, and Connor McDavid is the only player in the NHL and on the Canadian roster who has more power play points.

Some will argue Wyatt Johnston's day will come. I would argue that it has already arrived.

Watch today's video column above for more.

